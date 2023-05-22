The Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of unrelated incidents in Chanhassen that left one teen incarcerated and another teen dead.
On Thursday, May 11, deputies responded to a threat report at Chanhassen High School. According to the sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old female student was overheard by other students and a staff member making threats against both Chanhassen High School and another school in Lakeville. The student was isolated by the school’s resource officer (a deputy assigned to the school) and the student’s belongings were searched and law enforcement was notified.
Through further investigation, deputies determined that the student was unable to carry out the threats, and stated that no students, staff or others were in danger. The student was detained, and remanded to the custody of the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center pending a review of the incident by the county prosecutor.
On Friday, May 12, deputies responded to multiple reports of crash involving a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of Kerber Blvd. and West Village Rd. Deputies arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found an unconscious male in the roadway with critical injuries. The male, identified as 18-year-old Chanhassen resident Christian Scott Springer, was transported to Two-Twelve Medical Center in Chaska, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 2001 Subaru Legacy was southbound on Kerber Blvd. as Springer was crossing the street. The vehicle – driven by Greta Faye Galarneau, 23, of Chanhassen, struck Springer as he crossed the roadway. According to the sheriff’s office, a non-functioning streetlight at the site along with rainy conditions may have contributed to the crash. Deputies also noted that Springer was wearing dark colored clothing at the time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.