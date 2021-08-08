VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into an unoccupied home in southeastern Minnesota and no one onboard survived, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into the home in Victoria, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Minneapolis, according to KARE-TV.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said there were no survivors from the aircraft and that no one was injured on the ground.
Kamerud said during a news conference Saturday night that he didn't know what caused the crash or how many people had been onboard when it happened. The Carver County Medical Examiner was expected to report on the identities of the pilot and any passengers.
The FAA identified the aircraft as a single-engine Mooney M20, which can carry up to four people.
Firefighters and other first responders from several agencies attended the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that is was investigating the crash.
