An arrest has been made and charges filed in the recent rash of crime that has plagued Waconia, according to the Carver County’s Sheriff’s Office.
In July, county deputies responded to multiple reports of theft from motor vehicles and garages – including a pair of stolen vehicles and a firearm, among other valuables – during overnight hours.
On July 20, authorities served a search warrant in the 2600 block of Xerxes Ave. N in Robbinsdale, where both stolen vehicles, a pair of stolen firearms and numerous pieces of golf equipment was recovered, according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally, the sheriff’s office reports stolen property related to a series of thefts in Chanhassen was also recovered.
Authorities arrested 19-year-old David Lee Turner of Robbinsdale in connection to the thefts in Carver County, and Turner has been charged with multiple felonies, including 1st Degree Burglary, Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Theft. Turner made his first court appearance on July 23, and remains in custody at the Carver County Jail. Turner’s next court appearance is slated for Aug. 18.
According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts in Waconia were perpetrated on unlocked vehicles and garages, leading county Sheriff Jason Kamerud to remind local residents to lock vehicles and garages and to remove garage door openers from vehicles parked outside. Kamerud also suggested local residents make the effort to conceal any valuables left in unattended vehicles.
Local law enforcement continues to investigate the recent crimes, and anyone with information related to these events is encouraged to contact the Carver County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.