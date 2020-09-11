A Bemidji man has been arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Sunday and sparking a brief manhunt, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Taylor Patrick Sells was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 10, hiding in a wooded area near a residence in the 10500 block of Co. Rd. 35 in Cologne.
The sheriff’s office states that the incident began on Saturday, Sept. 5, when deputies responded to a report of threats in the 10500 block of Co. Rd. 36 in Cologne. Upon arriving, deputies learned that the suspect – later identified as Sells – had already left the scene on a motorcycle.
Deputies received a call from the same on Sunday. The caller reported that there was a fugitive hiding at the residence who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle and handgun. The local sheriff’s office was assisted by officers from McLeod County, the state patrol, Department of Natural Resources and the Mdwwakanton Public Safety Department. Despite combing the area, the suspect had fled on foot and was not located on Sunday.
Deputies learned that Sells had multiple active warrants from several jurisdictions. According to the sheriff’s office, Sells was wanted in Hubbard County for felony escape from custody, domestic assault, possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm; in McLeod County for being a felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree assault; and in Carver County for domestic assault.
Deputies returned to the residence on Thursday, Sept. 10, to serve arrest warrants. Deputies searched the residence, property and several outbuildings before finding Sells – armed – in a wooded area.
Sells was arrested on the multiple warrants and was additional charged with receiving stolen property.
In addition to Sells, 19-year-old Kyra Elizabeth Storberg of Cologne was arrested and charged with obstruction of the legal process and aiding an offender.
Both Sells and Storberg were booked into the Carver County Jail.
