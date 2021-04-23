The landmark Shep’s Bar sign that we featured on these pages a few weeks ago is down, removed in late March after being sold in an online auction for just under $5,000.
Shep’s neon sign, circa 1948, is ranked number six on the “top 50 coolest vintage signs in Minnesota,” according to Highway Highlights, a website devoted to roadside oddities, quirky places and architecture.
Shep’s Bar closed nearly 15 years ago, but the sign greeted motorists on Cologne’s Main Street for nearly 70 years.
The building was sold recently and the sign put up for sale. No word yet, according to city officials, on what the new use of the building will be.
The winning bidder was Starbecks Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant in Cedar Falls, Iowa, that features vintage signs.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.