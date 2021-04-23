The landmark Shep’s Bar sign that we featured on these pages a few weeks ago is down, removed in late March after being sold in an online auction for just under $5,000.

Shep’s neon sign, circa 1948, is ranked number six on the “top 50 coolest vintage signs in Minnesota,” according to Highway Highlights, a website devoted to roadside oddities, quirky places and architecture.

Shep’s Bar closed nearly 15 years ago, but the sign greeted motorists on Cologne’s Main Street for nearly 70 years.

The building was sold recently and the sign put up for sale. No word yet, according to city officials, on what the new use of the building will be.

The winning bidder was Starbecks Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant in Cedar Falls, Iowa, that features vintage signs.

