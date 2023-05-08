Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Norwood Young America held its 11th annual Yellow Ribbon Honor Banquet last month at the Willkommen Memorial Park Pavilion in NYA.
The fundraising event recognizes and honors all local service members and Veterans, and the money raised through ticket purchases and donations goes toward helping fulfill the mission of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The non-profit organization aims to provide support for and financial services to Veterans, service members, and their families, as well as recognize and acknowledge their service and sacrifice.
This year’s banquet had more than 60 guests in attendance, including volunteers, service members, Veterans, and NYA’s mayor, Carol Lagergren. The evening commenced with the presentation of the colors presented by members of VFW Post 1783 followed by a recognition of honorees and a tribute to prisoners of war and service members missing in action. Pastor Josh Bernau of St. John’s Lutheran Church in NYA then led the room in prayer before the dinner service, catered by Hillcrest Café & Catering. An empty table ornamented with a white cloth, place setting, and candle paid tribute to service members who lost their lives while on duty.
The keynote speaker of the evening was Carver Country Deputy Sheriff Matt Arnst. As a Veteran who served ten years in the military, Sheriff Arnst took to the podium to share his experience and story. Guests also heard a musical performance by students of St. John’s Lutheran School as well as a speech made by NYA resident Joyce Krueger who explained the significance of the poppy flower and why it’s worn on Memorial Day.
The night concluded with a moment of silence for fallen soldiers followed by the retirement of the colors. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon wishes to thank the more than two dozen sponsors who made this year’s banquet possible. They also wish to extend a special thanks to Waconia Ford for its generous support of the event.
If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Norwood Young America, the organization meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Roy Clay Building, 327 Main Street West, in NYA. Anyone interested in furthering its mission and purposes is welcome to attend. For more information on Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, visit their website at nyabeyondtheyellowribbon.weebly.com or reach out by email at nyabtyr@gmail.com.
