Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Norwood Young America held its 11th annual Yellow Ribbon Honor Banquet last month at the Willkommen Memorial Park Pavilion in NYA.

The fundraising event recognizes and honors all local service members and Veterans, and the money raised through ticket purchases and donations goes toward helping fulfill the mission of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. The non-profit organization aims to provide support for and financial services to Veterans, service members, and their families, as well as recognize and acknowledge their service and sacrifice.

Load comments