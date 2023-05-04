The Waconia Area Senior Center welcomed a new director last month and expanded hours and activities.
Lynne Fredrickson was named director in March through a partnership with Minnetonka-based non-profit Senior Community Services and the city of Waconia. She was introduced to the community at a city council meeting last Monday, April 17, and a senior center open house at Waconia City Hall on Thursday, April 21.
Speakers at open house proceedings called it a full-circle moment, noting that Fredrickson, a Waconia resident, was a member of the original Waconia Area Senior Center task force in 2016. The senior center board of directors and city leaders say they now want to expand that circle of participants through expanded hours and programming.
Several other task force members, board members and volunteers who were instrumental in developing and guiding the senior center since its inception more than seven years ago were in attendance and recognized at the open house.
Fredrickson will manage daily center operations, programming, and activities for older adults, also utilizing resources and staff from Senior Community Services.
With the addition of a director, starting this week Waconia Area Senior Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. In addition to daily games and activities, area seniors can look forward next month to new activities such as an introduction to knitting class, a presentation on television streaming services, the start of a caregiver support group, a day trip to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and a theater outing to the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington.
