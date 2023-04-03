Senior Community Services has partnered with the city of Waconia to hire a director for the Waconia Area Senior Center. Lynne Fredrickson, a Waconia resident, and member of the original Waconia Area Senior Center task force in 2016, will manage daily center operations, programming, and activities for older adults.
With the addition of a director, the senior center will be open expanded hours and introduce additional activities. Beginning Monday, April 24, Waconia Area Senior Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“With a background in senior health and wellness, I am passionate about supporting our Waconia seniors and helping them stay connected and engaged socially, physically, mentally and emotionally,” said the new director.
“We are excited to welcome Lynne and support ongoing collaboration with the center’s volunteers and the community, to continue building on the great foundation volunteers have put in place over the past seven years,” added Deb Taylor, CEO of Senior Community Services.
The relationship the city of Waconia has with Senior Community Services is a budgeted contract position similar to what city has with Rink Management Services at Safari Island and the Ice Arena, explained City Administrator Shane Fineran.
“We are excited to welcome Senior Community Services to Waconia and look forward to the expanded opportunities and services for our older adult population that they can bring to the community,” he said. “They have a proven track record of operating senior centers in the west metro.”
The Waconia Area Senior Center originated from a task force and research documenting the benefits of social, physical, educational, and recreational activity for seniors, Frederickson said. With advocacy and energy from volunteers and support from city leaders, the senior center has been in operation for more than seven years now. Waconia City Hall has been home since 2019.
The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, April 20 from 1-3 p.m., including a brief program at 2 p.m., to me meet Frederickson and staff from Senior Community Services and learn about new activities, programming, and services planned for the center. The senior center is in Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street.
A new senior center website will launch soon. Until then, learn more by calling Lynne Frederickson at 952-856-4474 or emailing lfredrickson@waconia.org.
The mission of the Waconia Area Senior Center is to provide a centralized location for seniors to connect with other seniors and stay engaged in active living. We strive to establish a setting that is inviting and promotes social, emotional, and physical well-being, and lifelong learning. The Waconia Area Senior Center offers a variety of activities, special events, outings, educational presentations and more.
Founded in 1950, Senior Community Services (SCS) is a nonprofit focused on empowering people as they age. In partnership with many stakeholders, SCS strives to reimagine aging by serving compassionately, connecting community, and supporting choices. seniorcommunity.org
