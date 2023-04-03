Senior Community Services has partnered with the city of Waconia to hire a director for the Waconia Area Senior Center. Lynne Fredrickson, a Waconia resident, and member of the original Waconia Area Senior Center task force in 2016, will manage daily center operations, programming, and activities for older adults.

With the addition of a director, the senior center will be open expanded hours and introduce additional activities. Beginning Monday, April 24, Waconia Area Senior Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

