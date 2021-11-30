A Wisconsin man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in the Watertown area Monday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the state patrol, a 2005 Freightliner semi driven by 62-year-old Wisconsin man was eastbound on Highway 7 at 11:11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. The semi entered the roundabout at the Co. Rd. 10 junction, where it rolled over in the roundabout.
No other details about the driver or circumstances are available, but the state patrol did note dry road conditions at the time.
The state patrol will release further details on the driver on Tuesday, according to the state patrol.
