new-elevation-nov-2022_1.png

An artist’s rendition of the facade at Central is pictured. (Submitted photos)

Since the local referendum was approved by voters in November 2021, the Central Public School District has been hard at work with its facility services partner, Nexus Solutions, to redesign both the elementary and the secondary school buildings. Moving forward with the renovations voters approved of, the community can expect to see improved safety and security, modernized learning spaces, and renovated buildings and athletic fields. With the design and bid work for the projects completed in 2022, and the early stages of construction beginning last spring, the renovation phase is on schedule to commence this spring.

One of the main goals behind the three-year project is fixing all deferred maintenance that currently exists at both buildings, such as outdated roofing, plumbing, ceilings, flooring, cabinets, walls, paint, signage, and kitchens. Beyond that, classrooms and art spaces will be updated, open study areas will be created, bathrooms and entrances will be handicapped accessible, and every classroom will have a state-of-the-art learning lab for STEAM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Technology. Additionally, all athletic areas will be restructured and two gym spaces and an indoor walking track will be added.

Load comments