Since the local referendum was approved by voters in November 2021, the Central Public School District has been hard at work with its facility services partner, Nexus Solutions, to redesign both the elementary and the secondary school buildings. Moving forward with the renovations voters approved of, the community can expect to see improved safety and security, modernized learning spaces, and renovated buildings and athletic fields. With the design and bid work for the projects completed in 2022, and the early stages of construction beginning last spring, the renovation phase is on schedule to commence this spring.
One of the main goals behind the three-year project is fixing all deferred maintenance that currently exists at both buildings, such as outdated roofing, plumbing, ceilings, flooring, cabinets, walls, paint, signage, and kitchens. Beyond that, classrooms and art spaces will be updated, open study areas will be created, bathrooms and entrances will be handicapped accessible, and every classroom will have a state-of-the-art learning lab for STEAM which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Technology. Additionally, all athletic areas will be restructured and two gym spaces and an indoor walking track will be added.
While the structural updates are necessary and due, there’s much more to the forward-thinking renovations. Superintendent Tim Schochenmaier shares the key driver behind the community-focused plans. “The main thing for us is student achievement. While fulfilling all the promises to voters who supported this project, we are going to provide new and exciting learning opportunities that just two years ago we did not think were possible. It is humbling and exciting to be part of systemic change like this. Initially, students and community members will be excited about the way the new spaces look and feel, and that is to be expected. Once we are fully up and running, I believe that excitement will shift to the classroom and what is happening with the new experiences students are engaged in.”
The students most certainly will be excited. After all, they contributed to the decision-making process when it came to what changes were needed at the schools. The consulting firm behind the project collected feedback from students as well as staff and community members before making recommendations. The middle and high school building was built in 1935, and while there have been additions over the years, portions of the school have remained untouched. The most recent significant renovation was nearly 27 years ago. It’s time for a change, and Supt. Schochenmaier and his staff couldn’t be more grateful for the support they’ve received and are eager to continue sharing the progress.
“We would always like to take the opportunity to again thank the community for its support and generosity. As the building projects progress, we will be having community wide open-house events. Look for details in our monthly eNewsletter, The Raider Review, on our social media accounts, and the ISD108 website. This coming summer we will be posting pictures as the buildings are being upgraded.”
By the time students return to school for the 2023-24 school year, they can expect to see all of the renovations and site work at the elementary and secondary school buildings completed. Until then, things may look a little different during the spring 2023 semester, primarily for seniors. Both prom and graduation will come early this year. Prom will take place on March 25 and the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony will be held on May 5, the last day of school for Central students.
If an early graduation is the worst of it, it seems the project is wasting no time in having a positive impact. With a brand new learning environment on the horizon and a community united on one goal, there is much to look forward to this year at Central Schools.
