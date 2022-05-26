The morning also featured a presentation of a $10,000 check from the Waconia Lions for a CNC router and plasma cutter for the WHS industrial teach program. Pictured are Lions president Ryan Naughton with industrial tech teachers Sam Porthan and Peter Brown. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
Modern Design Cabinetry owners Jo and Troy Eiden present a jersey to new hire and Waconia senior Konrad Breeggemann. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)
It was a little bit like the NFL draft or a college athletics signing on Wednesday, May 11, when a few seniors took the stage at the WHS Performing Arts Center for Waconia Works Signing Day.
This marked the second year of the event and a partnership between Waconia Public Schools and the Waconia Chamber of Commerce recognizing seniors for their decision to enter the workforce post-graduation with a local company in the area of manufacturing or trades, and to highlight the local businesses that provide these opportunities.
Modern Design Cabinetry owners Jo and Troy Eiden presented a jersey to hire and senior Konrad Breeggemann. Others at the signing event included Jake Schram, with owners, Andy and Erica Strong, Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram; Cole Machtemes with Mike’s Electric; and Devon Bielke, with Crimson Copper Plumbing.
The morning also featured a presentation of a $10,000 check from the Waconia Lions for a CNC router and plasma cutter for the WHS industrial teach program. The presentation included Lions president Ryan Naughton and industrial tech teachers Sam Porthan and Peter Brown.
