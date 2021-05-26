For many of us, with the pandemic of the past 15 months seemingly under control, life is getting back to some kind of normal. But for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 life will never be normal again.
“Seasons of Love,” a musical tribute video that launched May 13, honors those who lost their lives to the virus and the love that lives on. The video also is intended to offer help for those who are grieving.
Waconia resident Erin Reiner lost her mother Gwen Wilson to COVID-19 about three months ago, and her mom is one of those honored in the video.
The tribute features the Broadway cast of RENT and was produced in partnership with the COVID Grief Network.
“Losing someone to COVID has been especially difficult,” Reiner said. “No one has ever experienced this before.” Especially those in their 20s and 30s who are adults, but not far removed from their formative years, and still fully expected to have their parents with them at this time in their lives.
“The constant discussion of the pandemic is a constant reminder of what we lost,” Reiner adds. “Talk of reopening can be especially isolating for the millions of us grieving loved ones killed by COVID-19.”
Gwen Wilson became sick with the virus in January with the usual symptoms, her daughter explains. After a week’s bout, the family thought she was on her way to recovery. But soon after, the condition resurfaced. Three days later she was on a ventilator and three weeks later she died.
“It’s a shock that my mom died of COVID,” Reiner says now. “Because this is so new, that none of us have experienced a pandemic or people dying from it, has added to the disbelief and grief. On top of that, doctors didn’t have a true protocol for how to treat the virus or what to expect. Also, we could not go to the hospital to be with her while she was ill.”
On top of that, hearing people’s many feelings and opinions about the virus added to the grief and trauma, she adds.
“When my world fell apart, I got grief support from the COVID Grief Network.” Reiner said.
The network provides free one-on-one and group support to people in their 20s and 30s grieving the death or illness of someone close to COVID-19.
Reiner’s four children, Parker,7, Violet 5, Thomas, 2, and Vayda, 8 months, are now without their grandma, and the two older children went through a kids’ grief group to navigate their feelings too, she adds.
Mother’s Day, just a couple weeks ago, was especially difficult.
“There was a longing for her and heartache seeing others with their moms. I actually stayed off my phone and social media most the weekend so I wouldn’t see reminders,” Reiner said. “Growing up we would usually go to a Chinese buffet and then my mom would get flowers to plant – she loved gardening. So, this year, I planted some flowers in her honor, and we went on a family bike ride and talked about her with the kids.”
May is mental health awareness month, and Reiner wants people to see the tribute celebrating the lives of loved ones lost to the virus. Also to “help more grieving young adults connect with the support they deserve.”
“For me and so many like me who lost someone to COVID, there is no getting back to normal,” Reiner said. “This pandemic has taken on a whole new meaning for us. It hasn’t just been an inconvenience it’s been an earth-shattering event. I hope people are empathetic and remember there are real lives and stories behind the statistics. There are sons and daughters, spouses and grandchildren who will never get their loved one back.”
You can view the tribute video via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvVaCKTy8j4
The Covid Grief Network also is accepting donations at: https://givebutter.com/covid-griefnetwork
