It’s the merry month of May at Waconia schools as the school year culminates with many events. Here’s a quick glimpse at the month.
Waconia High School graduation is Friday, May 26.
Yep, you heard right. After several years of a Sunday ceremony, graduation this year moves to Friday based on results from a parent survey that was given out last year, according to school district leaders. The ceremony will still be held indoors in the high school gymnasium with overflow seating in the performing arts center. Graduation begins at 7 p.m.
That morning, graduating seniors will participate in what has become a popular recent tradition, the senior walk. Graduates will march with cap and gown that morning back through the halls of the middle school, elementary schools, and drive by the district office. Here’s the schedule:
Leave WHS at 8:40 a.m. and arrive at the Middle School at 8:45. After that, at 9:05 a.m., it’s on to the elementary schools and a drive past ECFE and the district office: Laketown – 9:05-9:15; ECFE/District Office - 9:20-9:25; Bayview – 9:30-9:40; Southview – 9:45-9:55.
For many grads, it’s a chance to re-live their childhood schooldays and share high-fives with former teachers before departing the hallowed halls of Waconia schools. It was also a chance for local grade-schoolers and middle-schoolers to see what lies ahead not too many years from now.
Spring also means spring plays.
The High School Theatre Program will present The Play that Goes Wrong May 11-13
The high school production “The Play That Goes Wrong takes theater-goers to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit highlights everything that could possibly go wrong in a show – and unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, actors who trip over everything (including their lines), set pieces falling apart, sabotaging and more.
This year’s spring play is directed by WHS alum Jackie Olson, and Sharayah Russell.
Showtimes are May 11-13 at the Waconia High School Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. each night, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
Tickets for the high school performances can be purchased online at isd110.org (click on Tickets), or on gofan.com under performing arts. Tickets are general admission and are $8 for adults and $6 for students.
In addition, both prom and the annual middle school play were held this past weekend.
