There’s nothing quite like a good book, so to celebrate reading, the Watertown-Mayer Elementary School puts on” I Love to Read Month” for February every year. This year’s theme is “Cooks and Books”, focusing on food, recipes, and more when it comes to reading. The culinary theme also comes with a unique twist this year: donations to the Friends for Life Foodshelf in Watertown.
“The entire month of February is filled with different activities to get kids excited to read and about being in school,” said Jamie Renken, 4th grade teacher at Watertown-Mayer Elementary. “We have dress up days, writing competitions, and more to go along with the theme.”
Watertown-Mayer’s “I Love to Read Month” features different themes every year. For example, last year’s theme was “Princesses and Dragons”. These themes give rise to the events taking place throughout the month. This year was no exception, with just a few tweaks to keep everything running smoothly. With the theme of cooking, competitions were created around food.
For example, the writing competition is all about submitting stories from the students. This year, the story has to center around food in some way. The best writers from each grade level will have their stories submitted to the library to be printed and readable for their peers.
On a larger scale, students, their families, and teachers are also submitting recipes to a cookbook throughout the month. Recipes can range from complex to simple. Recipes can be submitted through the end of the month. To help out, the student council is organizing the cookbook itself, with the teachers getting a final edit before sending it off to publishing.
At the end of February, as a sendoff to a month of reading, the school puts on a “culminating activity”. Normally, this is a large assembly of students. Obviously, with COVID regulations still in place, large assemblies can’t happen. So, Renken and the other teachers came up with a solution.
“The teachers are going to be doing a ‘Nailed It!’ activity,” said Renken. “Some of the teacher will be creating a masterpiece, and the kids will be able to watch be put in a funny video at the end.”
For those unaware, “Nailed It!” is a Netflix dessert series, where amateur chefs try to make Instagram/professional level desserts, cakes, and more in a very restricted amount of time. The masterpieces the teachers will be trying to recreate will be similar, and a way for the students to get a laugh even without the normal assembly.
Teachers aren’t the only ones cooking, either. Every week, as part of the theme, students got the chance to show their own cooking skills.
To top it all off, this year’s “I Love to Read Month” is running alongside the school’s annual food drive. Normally, the drive takes place in November. However, due to COVID, Friends for Life asked the school to delay the drive.
“The kids go and deliver the food, so they had us wait until either February or March,” said Renken. “It’s not a typical ‘I Love to Read Month’ event, but it is a little dollop on top.”
Donations to the foodshelf will also continue until the end of February. They are looking for light items this year, such as tissues, crackers, dessert mixes, rice, and more. Of course, direct monetary donations are always accepted, since the volunteers work with vendors to get more produce and other foods that can’t necessarily be donated.
To help incentivize the students more, the classes are holding a contest for everyone’s donations. The winning class in each grade level gets to have a scooter race. The real prize is obviously donating the food, but the prize is to just add a bit of extra fun for the students participating.
So far, the students are having a great time, according to Renken. It’s coming to an end, but participation has been high. There’s already a high volume of recipes, stories, and donations set to send off February.
Looking to participate or get a cookbook? Visit wm.k12.mn.us and click the elementary tab to learn more about “I Love to Read Month”. The cookbook has a few months before it will be released, so keep an eye on Watertown-Mayer’s social media to learn when it’s ready.
