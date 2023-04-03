If Harald Harada had his way, the British Isles would be occupied by Norwegians and be part of Norway.

Medieval scholar Dr. Lawrence Moe shared the story of the ambitious and ruthless Norwegian King Harald at a Scandia Lodge Sons of Norway presentation last Tuesday, March 21, in Waconia. Drawing on medieval sagas and modern scholars, Moe traced key chapters in King Harald’s far-flung, colorful, and audacious career for a local audience.

