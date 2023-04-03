If Harald Harada had his way, the British Isles would be occupied by Norwegians and be part of Norway.
Medieval scholar Dr. Lawrence Moe shared the story of the ambitious and ruthless Norwegian King Harald at a Scandia Lodge Sons of Norway presentation last Tuesday, March 21, in Waconia. Drawing on medieval sagas and modern scholars, Moe traced key chapters in King Harald’s far-flung, colorful, and audacious career for a local audience.
Born in 1015, Harald Sigurdarson was on the battlefield at age 15. He fought alongside his half-brother Olaf, who died in the battle of Stiklestad near Trondheim seeking to unite the Norwegian crown, and was later made Saint Olaf. Yes, that’s where the college got its name, Moe said.
Harald was wounded in that battle, but escaped, recovered, and spent the next 15 years as a Viking and mercenary across the Mediterranean, serving also as a bodyguard of the Byzantine emperor. Harald’s Viking soldiers raided and captured dozens of towns in ingenious ways and Harald amassed a fortune, which in 1046 fueled his return to Norway and the crown.
He became known as Harald Hardrada (Hard-Ruler) and also many other names, according to Moe, like Harald the Tough, Harald the Ruthless and more. A contemporary German historian called him the “Thunderbolt of the North.”
Not content with being the ruler of Norway, in 1066 Harald amassed 300 long ships and nearly 10,000 soldiers, and attempted to conquer England. He started with successful raids along the northeast coast. But Harald was defeated and killed in a surprise attack by English forces on Sept. 25, 1066 in the Battle of Stamford Bridge in Yorkshire, which wiped out most of his army.
Just 24 of his ships returned to Norway with survivors from the encounter.
With Harald, the Viking Age came to its close, said Moe.
Dr. Moe is professor emeritus of literature and language studies at the University of Minnesota. Over a 40-year academic career, he taught literature, humanities, linguistics, and writing there and at Metropolitan State University.
A Norwegian American, Moe said he is fascinated by Norwegian history. As professor emeritus he speaks regularly to Sons of Norway lodges seeking to preserve that history.
Scandia Lodge is the local chapter and regularly hosts speakers and presentations that are open to the public.
