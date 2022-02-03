Safari Island is starting to get back in shape from the pandemic.
The Waconia community and fitness center was shut down for several weeks with the onslaught of COVID-19, it lost members from loss of programs and a reluctance to re-enter at close quarters, especially where other folks are breathing hard and sweating – and like a lot of other organizations and businesses has struggled with staffing as well.
But lately, memberships have started to rebound, and a new management team has been restoring fitness and aquatics classes and programs – plus developing new partnerships. At the same, the team has managed to attract and retain some level of staffing, although that is still an issue, they acknowledge, especially with the pervasiveness of the omicron variant.
In Minnesota, fitness memberships tend to build in the winter months as activities move indoors, while the new year also provides new resolve, notes new Safari Island general manager Dan Montague, who started last September. Yet even so, Montague is buoyed by the growth in membership, with the number of new members doubling every month over the past four months. Also, the work of his team in restoring programs and building connections in the community.
Fitness coordinator Kristi Sherlock has returned some 20 fitness classes which were very popular pre-pandemic. Also, senior programs like Silver Sneakers, plus pickle ball, an intergenerational attraction played by young and old, now scheduled four times a week.
Aquatics assistant Craig Diedrick Mention has restored swim lessons and other pool attractions and programs, like the Wibit obstacle inflatable floated out at least one weekend a month. The pool also is hosting “Board Time” diving camps being offered in the early months of the year.
Meanwhile, member services director Julia Steven has been assisting the team with new partnerships and membership promotions. For example, diet discussions with Mackenthun’s registered dietician Andrew Akhaphong, a relationship with Neubauer Chiropractic for services, and last Thursday, Safari Island’s first ever Zumba Happy Hour with workout followed by tastings from Waconia Brewing Company.
“We are very pleased with the addition of Dan Montague and the efforts he has put forth in assembling his team and building back program offerings related to fitness and aquatics,” said Waconia city administrator Shane Fineran. “The effects of the pandemic and shutdowns were very tough on keeping momentum in these areas and hard on staff.”
The city has a contract with Rink Management Services to manage the community center and ice arena, while retaining responsibility for ownership, maintenance and improvements to the recreation facilities.
Montague acknowledges Safari Island is in competition with a number of other fitness centers that have popped up in the area in recent years, but notes it does have an advantage with its aquatic facility and breadth of programs it is able to offer as a fitness and community center. The building boasts a massive aquatics area complete with a water slide, an eight-lane competitive pool, overhead running track, four basketball courts, four-level children’s play land called the Lions Den, fitness area and meeting rooms.
The accommodations also make it popular for kids’ birthday parties. Safari Island has been hosting 2-3 each Saturday lately.
Montague notes that new year’s resolutions and fitness center rigor typically fall off after Presidents’ Day, so the next challenge for him and team will be how to keep folks coming to Safari after February and into spring.
Meet the team
Here’s an introduction to the new Safari Island management team that started this past fall
General manager Dan Montague grew up Crookston, Minn., went to Bemidji State University for his undergraduate degree and received a graduate degree from the University of Minnesota. But his recreational experience came in Colorado, where he worked for the Highlands Ranch Community Center supervising their recreational facilities. He and his wife lived there for 15 years, returning to Minnesota just over a year ago. They have two kids, 13 and 10, who are both active in sports.
Montague says he and his team look forward to building connections and getting to know people in the community.
Member services director Julia Steven graduated from Eden Prairie High School, then earned a degree in therapeutic recreation from the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse. She has been involved in the recreation community for several years, in a supervisory role for the past three years.
Aquatics assistant Craig Diedrick graduated from Chanhassen High School and is currently attending North Hennepin Community College. He has worked in aquatics for almost five years at two different facilities as a lifeguard, swimming instructor, and lifeguarding/CPR instructor.
Fitness coordinator Kristi Sherlock grew up in Austin, Minn., has a B.S. in exercise and sports science from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, and an M.S. in human nutrition from Eastern Michigan University. Also, a massage therapy degree from the Minneapolis School of Massage & Bodywork, Inc. She has spent the spent the last 20 years in the fitness industry, with the majority of time in the corporate fitness setting. Her experience includes personal training, teaching group exercise classes, running incentive programs, and other fitness programs.
