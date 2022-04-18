Watertown-Mayer High School sent 24 students to the Wright County Conference Speech Competition in March. They placed fourth, which is a team record.
Jadyn Aldrich, Eric Costello, Cate Drahos, and Ella Hunkins all won in their respective categories.
Aldrich won the Creative Expression event with an original piece about doing a job interview for the mafia.
Costello and Drahos won in Duo Interpretation. They choose a script, memorize it, and perform it. The script they chose was about wearing sandwich bags on the outside of their pants.
Hunkins, with a much more serious piece, won in Poetry Interpretation. Hunkins takes many poems about women being sexualized and raped, then weaves them together for a performance called “Every 68 Seconds.”
MacGuire Daniels took second in Creative Expression with a story about how to be a spy.
Maggi Flynn also won a second-place medal. She competed in Poetry Interpretation and performed a piece called “Dear Anxiety,” in which she takes poems about mental health and anxiety and brings to light all the feelings associated them.
Logan Bimberg placed third in Extemporaneous Speaking. For Extemporaneous Speaking, participants are given a topic from the judges. The topic usually has something to do with politics. Then, the contestants have thirty minutes to write a speech based on the given topic.
Riley Delaney won fourth place for Prose Interpretation. Delaney takes a book and condenses the important parts to create a 10-minute performance.
Elliana Fritz and Ella Holmstrom each earned fifth place finishes in the Humorous and Poetry Interpretation categories. Fritz pokes fun at people who participate in speech competitions. Holmstrom performs poems written by homeless people in an effort to call attention to the overall problem of homelessness.
Finally, Cori Foley gave a strong performance in the Drama category with a monologue about abuse.
The team now prepares for sectional and state competitions.
