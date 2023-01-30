Parents of the 2023-24 kindergarten class, mark your calendars. The Watertown-Mayer Elementary School Kindergarten Royal Round Up will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. for all children turning five before Sept. 1 of this year and their families. The hour and a half event is a fun and informational opportunity for future Royals to get a feel for what Watertown-Mayer Elementary School is all about before starting as students in the fall. In addition to welcoming the incoming kindergarten class, the goal of the event is to introduce parents to the school’s academic program and culture as well as provide time to get their child registered for the 2023-24 school year. There will also be a PTO Parent Panel running from 6 until 6:45 p.m.

The evening is designed to provide a glimpse into what being a kindergartener is like. There will be four different experiences for students and their parents to rotate through, each offering a way to participate and learn something new about the school. There will be a connection activity where students get to know each other, an arts and crafts station to make a personalized royal crown, a school bus ride with a story about kindergarten, and a photo booth to capture the students first moment as a future Royal, complete with a crown, cape, and scepter. Additionally, families who complete their kindergarten registration paperwork either before or during the event will be given a Watertown-Mayer Elementary School swag bag.

