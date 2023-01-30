Parents of the 2023-24 kindergarten class, mark your calendars. The Watertown-Mayer Elementary School Kindergarten Royal Round Up will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. for all children turning five before Sept. 1 of this year and their families. The hour and a half event is a fun and informational opportunity for future Royals to get a feel for what Watertown-Mayer Elementary School is all about before starting as students in the fall. In addition to welcoming the incoming kindergarten class, the goal of the event is to introduce parents to the school’s academic program and culture as well as provide time to get their child registered for the 2023-24 school year. There will also be a PTO Parent Panel running from 6 until 6:45 p.m.
The evening is designed to provide a glimpse into what being a kindergartener is like. There will be four different experiences for students and their parents to rotate through, each offering a way to participate and learn something new about the school. There will be a connection activity where students get to know each other, an arts and crafts station to make a personalized royal crown, a school bus ride with a story about kindergarten, and a photo booth to capture the students first moment as a future Royal, complete with a crown, cape, and scepter. Additionally, families who complete their kindergarten registration paperwork either before or during the event will be given a Watertown-Mayer Elementary School swag bag.
Principal Katie O’Connell shares what she and the school aim to achieve with the event.
“I hope that the families and incoming students who attend will feel like they are welcome and belong in our school community. We want the students to be excited about coming to kindergarten and to feel like our WMES family is a good fit for them. We want parents to have a better understanding of who we are and what we’re about as well as our values, mission, and the initiatives we are working toward to ensure the best possible experience for our students. We want parents to look forward to joining the Royal Family and partnering with us on their child’s educational journey.”
For more information on the Kindergarten Royal Round Up or to RSVP, visit www.wm.k12.mn.us and select Elementary School from the drop-down Schools tab. The event will be held at Watertown-Mayer Elementary School on 500 Paul Avenue in Watertown. Childcare will be provided onsite for siblings at no cost. Tours and check-in begin at 4 p.m.
