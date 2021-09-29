Former chair Brian Rothstein will join the Waconia School Board to fill a vacancy left by John Weinand’s resignation three weeks ago. The existing board made the appointment at a work session Monday.
The board reached out to former board members and school board candidates from recent elections to fill the vacancy, with the intent to bring an individual with interest and potential experience on board and up to speed as quickly as possible. Five individuals responded with application letters, including former board members Jeff Nelson, Ken Varble and Rothstein, and past candidates Mark Murphy and Seth Waterhouse. All were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
Board members cited Rothstein’s experience in making the selection. Rothstein previously served on the board from 2010-2018, six of those years as board chair.
“While the current hot button topics may be different than when I served on the Board…there appears to be several parallels,” Rothstein wrote in his letter of interest. He said Monday that “having been away a while will help me bring a fresh perspective to the current issues.”
Rothstein indicated he is unlikely to run for election after filling the term that expires in 2022.
