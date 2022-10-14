Finnish student Ella Mustalahti says people in her homeland and other Scandinavian countries can be a bit introverted. But you wouldn’t know it by her – and Mustalahti credits her current Rotary exchange experience with helping bring her out of her shell, although she says she has always been a curious person interested in other cultures.
Mustalahti, 17, from Tampere, Finland, came to this country in August and is attending Waconia High School this school year residing with local host families.
She is here through an exchange program with the Waconia West Carver Rotary. The local Rotary has a long tradition with the youth exchange program. That program resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
One thing that struck Mustalahti upon her arrival was the openness of Americans – in stores, in checkout lines and other places, and teachers wanting to be students’ friends, not just mentors. It’s not that way in Finland.
Teachers are not your friend in Finland, she says, and learning is much more independent. Students don’t get a lot of notes and handouts from teachers, and they aren’t graded on homework, but rather two important tests during the school year which help determine the career direction they might take.
It’s a rigorous education system in Finland, ranked best in the world among international education circles. Every teacher has a master’s degree and teaching programs are the most selective professional schools in the entire country.
Mustalahti has taken English since third grade, and also speaks German, Spanish and French. She is considering fields in biology – maybe medicine, or architecture after high school. It’s considered a “gap year” to attend school here.
In terms of activities, Mustalahti is an avid tennis player and has been a mainstay on the Wildcat girls’ tennis team. She might play golf in the spring and expects to join International Club. There aren’t high school sports or clubs in Finland, she explains.
Nearly six weeks into her exchange, Mustalahti remains awed by the size of everything here – big vehicles, big stores, big stadiums (she has already been to Minnesota Twins and Vikings games), and big packages of everything.
Grocery purchases are much smaller in her country, with more fresh foods and fewer prepared and fast foods. Finnish families typically make their own meals, she explains. The country does not have a snack culture.
It’s also a very healthy culture, Mustalahti adds. People walk and bike everywhere, and there is also plenty of public transportation in the city where she lives so residents don’t have to rely as much on cars. Finland also is a very safe country with strict gun laws. Education is free in Finland, so is healthcare.
While her countrymen and women can be introverted, Mustahti says they are genuine, generous, honest and hardworking.
During her stay here, Mustalahti has been to Duluth. The area reminds her of Finland with its birch and pine trees. She enjoys nature and speaks fondly of Lapland in the northern part of her country with its resorts and skiing. She’s currently in the land of 10,000 lakes. There are 200,000 lakes in Finland.
Temperatures there are cool but moderate. Her eyebrows raise at the talk of 20-below zero temperatures possibly approaching here this winter.
Oh, its true about Finnish saunas. Everyone takes them in Finland. In fact, she says there are more saunas than people in Finland – more than 3 million.
Mustalahti spoke to the Rotary about her country last month. She will be living with three host families here throughout the school year.
The Rotary Youth Exchange program builds peace and understanding one young person at a time, Rotarians note. Students learn another language, discover another culture, and truly become global citizens.
If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, contact Ronald Kolb at 952-380-7357, or Marta Beckett at 612-840-1293.
