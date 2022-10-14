Ella with local Rotarians.jpg

Ella Mustalahti, a Rotary exchange student from Finland, is pictured with local Rotary members during Nickle Dickle Day in Waconia. (Submitted photo)

Finnish student Ella Mustalahti says people in her homeland and other Scandinavian countries can be a bit introverted. But you wouldn’t know it by her – and Mustalahti credits her current Rotary exchange experience with helping bring her out of her shell, although she says she has always been a curious person interested in other cultures.

Mustalahti, 17, from Tampere, Finland, came to this country in August and is attending Waconia High School this school year residing with local host families.

Load comments