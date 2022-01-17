It wasn’t exactly the way a band would plan a reunion, but the Six Outlaws and the Trumpetiers were back on-stage Jan. 7 for the first time in more than two years.
The band led by 2017 Waconia graduate Mitchell Hall returned for a benefit concert for Alyson Feltmann, a young area woman who performed with the band and is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a near-fatal motorcycle accident last fall.
Hall formed the Johnny Cash tribute band right out of high school, and Feltmann sang familiar Johnny Cash-June Carter duets with him like “Jackson” and “Long-legged Guitar Pickin’ Man.” The band featured several other area musicians as well, many of them friends, performing other Cash hits while adding trumpets and straying into other music as well, even Elvis Presley and rock and roll.
The band appeared at several concerts and local events over two years until college, jobs, young families and other commitments made it too difficult to schedule practices and concerts. This past Saturday most were back to help raise funds to help cover Feltmann family medical expenses.
The event was billed as a concert by Hall’s new band Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio which mirrors Cash’s original band, and Feltmann said she was surprised to see her former fellow performers take the stage. She said she was also grateful for the musical gesture.
The original band played favorites, the Tennessee Trio some other early Cash hits, and members of both bands joined in to close the show performing signature Cash hits “I’ve Been Everywhere” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
Hall noted that his first concert staged during the spring of his senior year was held at the old Waconia High School auditorium, now the middle school. That wouldn’t have held all the guests on hand for Saturday’s show.
An audience of more than 600 showed up at the Waconia High School Performing Arts Center for the benefit concert raising more than $12,000 in donations.
