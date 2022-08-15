A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Aug. 4, on the East Frontage Road project, a connection between Pine Street and Hartmann Drive linking to Highway 284. The new road is expected to remove some traffic safety concerns from Highway 5 and improve access to local businesses south of the highway.

The road opening event was held outside one of those businesses, Everson’s Hardware, and featured participants from the family hardware store, Mid-Country Bank, Waconia Veterinary Clinic, Freshwater Furniture, Waconia Chamber of Commerce, and city officials among others. The event also featured food, games, a bounce house for kids and live music.

