Road closed.jpg

Storms and snow melt at the end of April and in early May wreaked havoc across the area, as rivers  and waterways spilled their banks. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

Waters are finally receding on area rivers following a prolonged flood season.

The Carver County Emergency Operations Center reported that both the Crow and Minnesota rivers are now below “action stage,” all area roads are open that were closed due to flooding, and all flood warnings have been cancelled.

