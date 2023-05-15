Waters are finally receding on area rivers following a prolonged flood season.
The Carver County Emergency Operations Center reported that both the Crow and Minnesota rivers are now below “action stage,” all area roads are open that were closed due to flooding, and all flood warnings have been cancelled.
An initial state of emergency had been declared April 7. The emergency operations group has been monitoring rising waters and been issuing daily situation reports since then during the melt and aftermath of this season’s heavy snows.
Now comes the process of assessing and repairing damage from flooding, according to Brady VandenBerghe, Carver County emergency management specialist. The county may receive federal and state reimbursements if flood damage hits certain thresholds.
The South Fork Crow River through Watertown and Mayer crested twice this year, according to reports. The first crest was Tuesday, April 18, at 15.7 feet, closing several area roads. The second was the weekend of April 22-23 at 16.03 feet.
The Minnesota River at Jordan crested April 25-26 at around 28 feet which is considered moderate flood stage.
Official crest dates and levels will be released later after the National Weather Service has had a chance to review reports and data from extensive flooding across the region.
