Watertown’s very own River City Theatre Company let the curtain fall on a beloved children’s story last weekend. They wrapped up a successful run of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”
The play was a long time coming. Production began in March of 2020. River City Theatre’s secretary Holly Neaton said, “For once, we had the set built prior to rehearsing. Then the pandemic hit, pushing the play to October 2020, then spring 2021, then we had to take the set apart and scrap the idea of a production.”
“For 2 years our meager funds dwindled,” said Neaton, “as we continued to pay rent for our space, insurance, and suffer the loss from the set and stipends we paid to our director.”
Thankfully, they’re the creative types. While their live performances suffered a two-year ban, the company produced a live radio show of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” They teamed with high school choirs from Howard Lake, Waverly-Winsted, and Watertown-Mayer. And like a real radio show, their production featured commercials with advertising jingles in which they promoted their sponsors.
Once pandemic restrictions began to ease, and the company realized they could perform a live show, they wanted a recognizable play with a low-cost production that could make a good “feel good” story.
Thus, it was time to re-visit the idea of “Charlotte’s Web.” River City Theatre picked the one-hour, touring version of the story and added some music to it, because, hey, their singing voices are just that beautiful.
River City Theatre had hired directors for their past productions but not this time around. Neaton said, “As we did not have much money, we have done all the directing, costuming, and set construction ourselves.”
Neaton, in addition to being the group’s secretary, leant a hand, along with Tom and Suzi Larkin, directing “Charlotte’s Web.” Neaton, Larkin, and Larkin were also on the production team with Al and Parker Heidorn, Jody Christensen, Rich Kubista, and Lynn Neumann.
Most of these folks also acted in the show. Gail Meier, Avalon Libra, Audrey Neaton, Paul Leuthner, James Neumann, Sam Carlson, Diana Jobin-Vig, Kevin Vig, Kaylynn Stifter, Hattie Neaton, and Albin Neaton rounded out the cast.
RCTC has a history of producing quality performances. Neaton believes people join the company because they want to create something they can give to an audience. People also want to go on-stage and push their boundaries.
“Creating and working on a play for 6 weeks can be fun, frightening, frustrating, and rewarding,” Neaton said.
The comradery people develop with other company members is also a big draw. Apparently, after rehearsals, cast and crew re-adjourn at a restaurant for “production” meetings.
“Charlotte’s Web” evoked a wide variety of emotions from the cast. Neaton said, “We probably had 3-4 rehearsals before our Charlotte and Wilbur could read through their lines without crying at the end.” On the other hand, there was lots of laughter as well. Neaton added, “In one scene our Big Wilbur is asked to run around, jump up and down, roll over, and do the splits to see if he is radiant. The first night he wore his costume, his pants fell down when he was jumping up and down. That pretty much stopped the rehearsal as everyone broke up laughing. We considered adding it to the blocking but couldn’t convince Big Wilbur to the change.”
Scheduling difficulties slowed the production’s progress. The cast and crew rehearsed almost every night except Wednesdays – the kids in the show had religion classes on Wednesdays. The company took Fridays off, and of course, the grown-ups had conflicts with work and previous commitments. People got sick – thanks COVID. With all of the things eating away at the group’s time, the entire cast could rehearse together only about one night a week.
To further complicate things, River City Theatre rehearses on the stage in the Community Learning Center. Because the space is also used by preschoolers and Kids Company, RCTC could get not get in until after 5:30 at night. Gear and set pieces had to be moved out of the way at the end of rehearsal, so the kids could use the space as a gym the next day. The Community Learning Center’s director and custodians provided invaluable assistance navigating the challenges.
Plus, producing a show as famous as “Charlotte’s Web” comes with some built in concerns, mainly, how do you compete with the things that have already been done? Neaton said, “I purposefully did not watch any of the movies that have been released about the book but rather concentrated on the original copy of the book my grandparents gave me in 1961. The sweet illustrations helped with costume ideas and the setting in the 1950’s was my goal.”
River City Theatre Company has received great community support, which is necessary for a community theatre group to survive. The company asks for business sponsors for each show, and as a thank you, the group will write the sponsor a live “commercial” skit, which RCTC performs before the show starts. Over the years, these skits have gotten some great laughs from the audience. The sponsors are also given two free tickets to the show, and their logos are printed on the back of the programs.
And, as always, if you would like to get involved with the River City Theatre Company, they need folks who can donate some time. They need to make upgrades to the stage, and according to Neaton, “We would love to have more people involved. With less people reading community newspapers and relying on social media, it is difficult to get the word out regarding auditions, productions, etc.” She added, “We need more people joining the productions who are interested in acting, directing, and set construction.”
If you would like to reach out, they can be contacted at https://www.rctcmn.com/.
