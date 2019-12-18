River City Theatre Company is back with their shows at Mario’s Italian, once again showing “A Christmas Carol” at the restaurant for a limited run. There are a couple different options for seeing the play before the run is over, including one that comes with dinner.
Like with all River City Theatre Company productions, the play will be a live reading, meaning that the cast will read from the script while acting.
“Our script is adapted from the version that Dickens used,” said Suzi Larkin, director of the play. “I took that and edited it down.”
The script had to be edited down since the Theatre Company only has an hour to perform each night, though the plot is still the same. Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man, hates Christmas with a passion. To him, there’s nothing more important than making, and keeping, money. One Christmas, he is visiting by three ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to not only show the wonder of the holiday, but also the consequences of his greedy attitude.
Despite a cast of only eight cast members, including Mario Cortolezzis from Mario’s Italian, Tom Larkin, Brittney Moen, and more performing multiple roles. The only one not performing more than one role is Rich Kubista, who will be plenty busy playing the main character, Scrooge.
One new exciting aspect for the Theatre Company is new sound design.
“Mario designed all new sounds for us,” said Larkin. “They’re amazing, and really atmospheric. And of course we still have the fog machines.”
There are two options for those who want to see the play. The showings begin on December 19 and go through the weekend until December 22. The showings on the 19 and 22 are being normal showings that only cost $10, allowing patrons to purchase whatever they choose for dinner on the side. Patrons for this showing also get a free coffee or hot chocolate. The show on the 19 starts at 7pm, and the show on the 22 starts at 2pm.
As for the 20 and 21, these showings are $75, and come with a four course dinner and a bottle of wine. Both of these showings will take place at 7:30pm after dinner is served so there won’t be any interruptions for the meal or the show.
“It’s just a really fun show,” said Larkin. “We can’t wait to get it going again this year.”
Order tickets for the shows at https://www.watertownmarios.com/murder-mystery- and choose the performance option you wish.
