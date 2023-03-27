It’ is quite likely that you’ll recognize Mike and Marit Rinke, pictured here, since they have lived in the community for nearly 30 years and have been very actively involved in a large variety of worthwhile efforts designed to improve and enrich the lives of others. Fittingly, this couple has been chosen as the recipients of the Waconia West-Carver Rotary Club’s annual Service Above Self Award to be bestowed at the Rotary Club’s 21st Annual Gourmet Wine Dinner Experience scheduled for Monday, April 3, at Winchester & Rye in Victoria.
Marit, originally from Oregon, and Mike, who grew up in Sauk Rapids, Minn., have raised three children, Britta, Everett, and Katrina, and have two grandchildren, Thomas and Rhett. Marit is a licensed RN and Mike retired in 2017 from his position as legal counsel for Dairy Queen. Mike now manages a planning business designed to help people get their affairs in order and develop their legacy. In addition to their tireless volunteer work, the Rinkes manage to carve out time for pickle ball, some travel, and many long walks, sometimes with their grand-dog, Gus.
There are currently 90,000 people across the country on the national kidney transplant waiting list. In 2008, the University of Minnesota’s waiting list had 600 names. This caught Marit Rinke’s attention and she knew she needed to help. Marit anonymously donated a kidney to a complete stranger, undergoing a five-hour surgery to accomplish it. Mike quickly followed in 2009, when he also donated one of his kidneys anonymously to a stranger. Marit and Mike express gratitude that they were able to find yet another way to help those who are suffering and in need. These are shining examples of truly inspiring service above self, according to Rotary leaders.
Locally, the Rinkes have focused much of their service efforts on their church, Faith Lutheran in Waconia, and Gather and Grow, the Carver County Food Shelf in Waconia. Both Mike and Marit have been heavily involved with Faith’s social outreach and youth education programs, including International Ministry Partner, Common Hope, an organization that works to improve the lives of children in Guatemala through education. Marit and Mike have traveled to Guatemala with Common Hope and are planning to return in November to celebrate a significant achievement: the graduation from high school of Mildred, the Guatemalan student they sponsor.
Both Mike and Marit have also donated countless hours to another Faith partner, Families Moving Forward, a Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaboration that finds short term housing for temporarily homeless families while they move forward toward permanent housing. Marit also has a passion for the Waconia food shelf, known as Gather and Grow.
Past director Marty Cramer says this about her: “Marit has provided steady leadership and initiative to recognize the needs of those with limited resources. Marit has staffed Gather and Grow and grown the volunteer network to support the current organization. She has also initiated several programs for farm to table, healthy choices, a new drive-through experience during COVID, and expanded their resources to meet the demands of their clients.”
Mike has also supported Marit’s work at Gather and Grow and has been a family services director at Ronald McDonald House in St. Paul, providing care and attention to families living at the facility while their loved ones are receiving medical care so the families can focus their attention on recovery. The Rinkes also devote countless hours to the Waconia Show Choir program and other local youth activities.
The lives lived in service to others by this amazing couple should be an example to all of us and they are extraordinarily worthy of this award. Lisa Moe, a local resident, and friend of the couple put it this way:
“(The Rinkes’) commitment to their family, friends, and community of Waconia and beyond has been their chosen lifestyle. They have impacted more people than can be counted and their legacy of service above self will be felt for many years to come.”
The Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club invites you to attend the 21st annual Gourmet Wine Dinner Experience to be held on Monday, April 3rd at Winchester & Rye in Victoria. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a five-course meal with wine pairings and delectable food prepared by local chefs, silent and live auctions and presentation of the Service Above Self Award to Marit and Mike Rinke.
Tickets are $125 per person and are available from any Waconia-West Carver Rotary member or by contacting Chuck Dueber at 952-300-5638 or dueberc@gmail.com. Seating is limited.
