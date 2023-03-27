Picture1.jpg

Mike and Marit Rinke of Waconia are this year’s recipients of the Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Award.(Submitted photo)

It’ is quite likely that you’ll recognize Mike and Marit Rinke, pictured here, since they have lived in the community for nearly 30 years and have been very actively involved in a large variety of worthwhile efforts designed to improve and enrich the lives of others. Fittingly, this couple has been chosen as the recipients of the Waconia West-Carver Rotary Club’s annual Service Above Self Award to be bestowed at the Rotary Club’s 21st Annual Gourmet Wine Dinner Experience scheduled for Monday, April 3, at Winchester & Rye in Victoria.

Marit, originally from Oregon, and Mike, who grew up in Sauk Rapids, Minn., have raised three children, Britta, Everett, and Katrina, and have two grandchildren, Thomas and Rhett. Marit is a licensed RN and Mike retired in 2017 from his position as legal counsel for Dairy Queen. Mike now manages a planning business designed to help people get their affairs in order and develop their legacy. In addition to their tireless volunteer work, the Rinkes manage to carve out time for pickle ball, some travel, and many long walks, sometimes with their grand-dog, Gus.

