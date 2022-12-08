After a two-year hiatus, Ridgeview Foundation hosted Under the Harvest Moon gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 19. It was a record-breaking 12th year, raising more than $400,000.
The event drew more than 300 attendees, employees, volunteers, community members and guests. This year’s theme was Las Vegas, and included Vegas themed activities, and annual favorites like the Dessert Dash, Guess the Ounces and Jewelry Box Surprise. Ian Leonard, Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist, once again entertained the audience as the event emcee.
Proceeds from the event benefit phase one of the Cause for the Community campaign, a multi-year initiative to enhance nearly every area within the Ridgeview system. The fundraising goals of phase one include bolstering Ridgeview’s clinical education program to provide advanced training and simulation technology.
“We continue to be humbled by the generosity of our community, and the energy in the room was undeniably powerful,” said Kelly Mulleady, Executive Director of Ridgeview Foundation. “We’re honored to work with such amazing community leaders who are dedicated to keeping quality health care close to home.”
Ridgeview is an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities. Its network includes three hospitals—located in Waconia, Arlington and Le Sueur—a multitude of primary and specialty care clinics, emergency services and specialty programs, a nursing home, independent living apartments and Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska—a free-standing 24/7 emergency and urgent care facility with multispecialty clinics and services. For more information, visit www.ridgeviewmedical.org.
