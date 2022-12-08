After a two-year hiatus, Ridgeview Foundation hosted Under the Harvest Moon gala at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Saturday, Nov. 19. It was a record-breaking 12th year, raising more than $400,000.

The event drew more than 300 attendees, employees, volunteers, community members and guests. This year’s theme was Las Vegas, and included Vegas themed activities, and annual favorites like the Dessert Dash, Guess the Ounces and Jewelry Box Surprise. Ian Leonard, Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist, once again entertained the audience as the event emcee.

Load comments