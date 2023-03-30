A new advanced minimally invasive hysterectomy procedure is now available at Western OB/GYN, A Division of Ridgeview Clinics. Providers Rebecca Baudoin, MD, Heidi Edsill, MD, and Andraya Huldeen, MD, offer vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (vNOTES), the latest in innovative technology.
vNOTES requires no abdominal skin incisions, providing many health benefits to patients. This includes fully eliminating scarring, reduced pain and risk of infection, faster recovery time and a shorter hospital stay. vNOTES is performed under general anesthesia, and patients are often discharged the same day as the procedure.
“Women without excessive scar tissue in their abdomen are often good candidates for the procedure,” shares Dr. Baudoin. “With this advanced technology, my patients have such little pain after the vNOTES procedure relative to other methods — often rarely even needing to take ibuprofen.”
To learn more, or to find out if you may be a candidate for vNOTES hysterectomy procedure, schedule an appointment with Drs. Baudoin, Edsill or Huldeen at Western OB/GYN, A Division of Ridgeview Clinics. To schedule, call 952.442.2137.
Western OB/GYN, A Division of Ridgeview Clinics, is a long-established, independent practice of board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physicians, certified nurse midwives, certified family nurse practitioner and a certified physician assistant, providing an array of services for women in all stages of life. Western OB/GYN offers the highest quality of personalized care — from well-woman care to surgery for complex medical conditions. For more information, visit westernobgyn.com or ridgeviewmedical.org.
