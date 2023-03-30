A new advanced minimally invasive hysterectomy procedure is now available at Western OB/GYN, A Division of Ridgeview Clinics. Providers Rebecca Baudoin, MD, Heidi Edsill, MD, and Andraya Huldeen, MD, offer vaginal natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (vNOTES), the latest in innovative technology.

vNOTES requires no abdominal skin incisions, providing many health benefits to patients. This includes fully eliminating scarring, reduced pain and risk of infection, faster recovery time and a shorter hospital stay. vNOTES is performed under general anesthesia, and patients are often discharged the same day as the procedure.

