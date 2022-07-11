After a two-year hiatus, Ridgeview Foundation’s Golf & Taste Celebration was back in full swing on Monday, June 20 at Island View Golf Course in Waconia.
In its 37th annual year, the event raised more than $1.1 million.
The event drew more than 500 golfers, employees, volunteers, community members and guests. Activities included a Coffee Cup Shotgun in the morning and the Founder’s Cup tournament in the afternoon. Golfers were entertained by the annual “Grip It & Rip It” board and a variety of contests on the course, including hole-in-one, longest putt, closest to the pin and timed hole contest.
The event continued into the evening with the Taste of the Ridgeview Region, in which the public sampled food and drink from area restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries while listening to live music by Traveled Ground. The event concluded with a performance by the Minnesota Vikings Skol Line, a silent and live auction, and a special program to thank major sponsors. Fox 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard served as event emcee.
Proceeds from the event will benefit phase one of the Cause for the Community campaign, a multi-year initiative to enhance nearly every area within the Ridgeview system. The fundraising goals of phase one include bolstering Ridgeview’s clinical education program to provide advanced training and simulation technology, and to increase the number of advanced monitoring systems (telemetry) so patients can get a higher level of care close to home.
“Over the last 37 years, this annual event has raised close to $15 million for critical programs and services. Philanthropy is so important to us at Ridgeview, and we’re honored by the ongoing philanthropic support,” said Kelly Mulleady, Executive Director of Ridgeview Foundation. “We’re thrilled our greater community once again chose to spend the day with us and raise money to keep health care close to home.”
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has named the Ridgeview Golf & Taste Celebration one of the most successful golf charity events in the Twin Cities.
