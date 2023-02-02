Ridgeview has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Ridgeview is in the top 4 percent of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The Women’s Choice Award educates all women on where to receive the best care and focuses its research on hospitals that provide the highest quality patient experience, especially important for potential labor complications.

Load comments