Ridgeview has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Ridgeview is in the top 4 percent of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.
The Women’s Choice Award educates all women on where to receive the best care and focuses its research on hospitals that provide the highest quality patient experience, especially important for potential labor complications.
“Ridgeview is proud to be recognized among the Top 4% of ‘America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics’ and named a Women’s Choice Award recipient,” said Michael Phelps, President and CEO, Ridgeview. “Our patients tell us the ‘Ridgeview experience’ is remarkably different from what they have encountered elsewhere. This national recognition is testament to the high quality of care we provide and to the unwavering commitment by our physicians, nurses, staff and volunteers to treat everyone with kindness, compassion and intuition.”
“Having a baby is one of the most precious times in a woman’s life,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “New moms have many choices to make when it comes to having their baby, and choosing where to deliver the baby is right up there with choosing the best doctor. We’ve made it easy for her to identify the best hospitals that are proven to deliver an outstanding experience.”
Ridgeview is an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities. Its network includes four hospital campuses—located in Arlington, Chaska, Le Sueur and Waconia—a multitude of primary and specialty care clinics, emergency services and specialty programs, Ridgeview Community Network (an accountable care organization), a nursing home, independent living apartments, home health and home medical equipment services, and more. For more information, visit www.ridgeviewmedical.org.
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women’s Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
