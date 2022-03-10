While the COVID-19 pandemic consumed considerable health care attention and nearly 60 percent of patient beds at Ridgeview Hospital in recent months, the Waconia-based regional medical provider also delivered considerable other services over the past year.
Ridgeview President and CEO Mike Phelps made that point and shared those accomplishments at the Waconia Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon last Thursday, Feb. 24.
Among the accomplishments he highlighted were:
• Went live with a new electronic medical records system across the growing health care system
• Advancements in neonatal intensive care and acute stroke readiness
• The first provider in Minnesota to become senior emergency care certified
• Growth in virtual and telemedicine options
• Established clinical nurse educator and nurse residency programs
• Partnered with public health to deliver more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines from its facilities
• Implemented new naming and visual identity for the regional health care system
• Plus, Ridgeview handled 158,000 primary care and specialist visits in 2021, and delivered a record number 1,430 babies last year.
Overall goals for the coming years, Phelps outlined, are healthy communities; continued independence in a health care market that has become increasingly consolidated; and retaining a system of excellence grounded on “kindness, compassion and intuition.”
It costs about $880,000 a day to run Ridgeview operations, Phelps said, noting that the organization has been able to maintain its financial health while making further investments to grow the system and expand the scope and scale of services.
Locally, Ridgeview continues to explore the purchase of the UFC property at Highway 284 just south of Hwy. 5 for possible expansion of its medical equipment business, administration and storage. Ridgeview also continues to evaluate what to do long-term with the old Holiday gas station property that it acquired. The station had been a staging area during construction of its new emergency wing and a home for the Ridgeview medical trailer.
Meanwhile, Ridgeview is considering expansion to the Victoria area, said Phelps, who was recently named to the “Minnesota 500” list as one of the most powerful and influential leaders in the state across more than 60 industries.
Over nearly 60 years, Ridgeview has grown from a small-town community hospital to a regional health care system with four hospitals, 14 clinic sites and other specialty programs and services with a total of 2,300 employees serving an area of nearly 350,000 people. Ridgeview will mark its 60th anniversary in 2023.
As a footnote, Phelps thanked the community for its support during the pandemic, noting that Ridgeview received nearly a quarter million dollars in gift cards and donations from the community to recognize health care employees. He also noted that rewarding career opportunities are available at Ridgeview in a variety of positions: medical, professional, administrative and more.
