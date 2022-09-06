Picture Willkommen Park, with its German-style buildings and ballfield. It’s 5 p.m. on Friday evening—a gorgeous summer night. The food vendors have started grilling, frying, roasting, baking, salting, sugaring, and doing whatever else they need to do to get ready for a few thousand revellers—the grilled meat smell floats in the air, combined with the deep-fryers and then people start rolling in. To welcome them, Diedesfelder Volxmusik, the traditional German folk band from Norwood Young America’s sister city in Diedesfeld, Germany, starts hammering down on a polka song.

That was the scene on Aug. 26 in downtown Norwood Young America for the annual Stiftungsfest celebration - billed as the longest running community festival in Minnesota.

