Picture Willkommen Park, with its German-style buildings and ballfield. It’s 5 p.m. on Friday evening—a gorgeous summer night. The food vendors have started grilling, frying, roasting, baking, salting, sugaring, and doing whatever else they need to do to get ready for a few thousand revellers—the grilled meat smell floats in the air, combined with the deep-fryers and then people start rolling in. To welcome them, Diedesfelder Volxmusik, the traditional German folk band from Norwood Young America’s sister city in Diedesfeld, Germany, starts hammering down on a polka song.
That was the scene on Aug. 26 in downtown Norwood Young America for the annual Stiftungsfest celebration - billed as the longest running community festival in Minnesota.
Lots of people walked around with Nordeast beers. Lots of people walked around with White Claws. And lots of these people were wearing lederhosen or traditional German dresses, because even after 161 years of Stiftungsfest, lots of people who attend the celebration still wish to honor their German heritage.
Then, about 6:30 p.m., the Stiftungsfest committee did the opening ceremony, which included a keg of beer being hauled from the entrance into the musik tent on a bier. Once the beer on the bier made it into the musik tent, folks got to hear a poem about drinking beer, and then, the spotlight was turned over to NYA mayor Carol Lagergren, who said they’re a small town that throws a big party and explained that the beer in the keg of beer on the bier was going to be free for all festival-goers of legal drinking age.
People cheered. The Miss Stiftungsfest candidates got recognized, and then, go figure, Diedesfelder Volxmusik kicked into a polka, and folks hit the dance floor.
Out on the street, you had firefighters competing in the firefighter games. Groups of three firefighters, each group armed with a fire-hose, tried to spray a red do-hickey hanging on a wire above them into the other group’s territory. As the water sprayed into the air, the sun hit it and gave off lots of mini-rainbows. The overall summer beauty of the competition is one its charms, but so is the fact that Stiftungsfest’s proceeds go to NYA’s fire department.
Then, back inside the festival, you had lots of activity at the beer tent—the beer tent is different than the musik tent, even though the beer tent also has music.
Country-outlaw Bill Litzau was laying it down in the beer tent. Then, after Diedesfelder Volxmusik got done in the musik tent, The Shaw Brothers started cranking out classic rock hits. It was hard to pick which band to watch, which is the way they want it. There’s just great entertainment everywhere at Stiftungsfest.
Alongside it all, you had a softball tournament going on.
All in all, it was another exciting year for the state’s most venerable festival.
