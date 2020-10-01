Pastor Phil Wagner spoke on the same topic in his final message from the pulpit on a recent Sunday at Waconia Trinity Lutheran as he did in his first sermon 40 years ago – the love of Christ.
The senior pastor is retiring from the ministry after 40 years and he says that message carried him throughout the decades.
It called him from pre-medical studies at Michigan State University to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and a master’s degree in divinity. Then on to a pastoral internship at a church in Lakewood, Colo., to St. Paul’s Lutheran in Sioux City, Iowa, to 20 years of service at Golden Valley Lutheran in Minnesota, and for past nearly 14 years at Waconia Trinity.
“Pastor Phil is a beloved pastor, much liked not only by our congregation, but by the other pastors in the community with whom he works on a variety of issues,” says Rita Daugherty, Trinity director of relational life.
“I always wanted to try make a difference in people’s lives, and the best way is to help people know Christ and grow in that relationship,” Rev. Wagner said.
Throughout his ministry Pastor Wagner said he has felt privileged “to be in the front row of people’s lives – through their celebrations and good times, and through their sorrow and difficult times.” The fact that Waconia Trinity has a school made for an even deeper relationship with families, he said.
Some highlights of his time with Trinity, Rev. Wagner notes, include the celebration of the church’s 150th anniversary. Also, the increasing partnership with other churches in the community to grow in faith and meet community needs through ministries like Love INC, which provides for urgent needs like food, clothing, other household necessities and spiritual attention.
While not necessarily a highlight, Rev. Wagner says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has certainly been memorable from a spiritual and worship standpoint, noting the challenge to reach worshippers – those accustomed to traditional worship, those now in small groups, and others online in a virtual way.
“How do we all stay connected?” he asks. “It’s living in the company of Christ.”
While now retiring from active ministry, Rev. Wagner expects to continue to help build that relationship through writing, personal coaching and mentoring.
