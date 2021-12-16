Three vows, three rings.
That was the title of Pastor Dale Peterson’s final sermon at Faith Lutheran Church. Rev. Peterson will retire from the ministry following a special service at Faith on Dec. 19, which will feature the bishop of the ELCA, member reflections and special music.
It’s a ministry that covers more than 30 years since Peterson earned his Masters of Divinity Degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul in 1991. Over the years he served congregations in Circle Pines and New Brighton, Minn., Jewell, Iowa, and Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis before joining Faith as its senior pastor in November 2005.
The vows and rings that Pastor Peterson mentioned in his final sermon refer to his ordination vows, his wedding vows to wife Sarah and a vow to sobriety that now spans 42 years.
Peterson speaks candidly abouts his struggles with alcoholism as a young man, and says without the vow of sobriety there wouldn’t be the others. Also, that his history as a recovering alcoholic and a former chemical dependency counselor continually provides opportunities to share his experience, strength and hope. And that he strives to create an atmosphere in worship services where people feel free to come “as they are and leave knowing that Jesus loves them, accepts them, understands them, forgives them and promises to walk with them every step of the way – no matter what forever.”
Church members and ministerial colleagues say Peterson’s experience and candor have been helpful to others in their own struggles.
Former Faith pastor Terry Morehouse, whose ministry overlapped with Peterson’s at Mount Olivet, calls him “solid and approachable, and an excellent choice for Faith.”
Original member Robert Lind, who has seen many pastors come and go at Faith, says Peterson “ranks right up there with the best – excellent in a small group setting like Bible study and taking the time to visit after church.”
“He’s a calming and spiritual, and can talk to you as a person,” said Faith member Erik Moe, attributes he says that can help a person “get grounded from troubles and in faith.”
Wife Lisa Moe says she had the privilege of welcoming Peterson to Faith when she was president of the church council, and that the Moes and the pastor have become friends. She also calls him a “great gift to others” through the stages of their lives – the celebrations and the tragedies.
Members say Pastor Peterson’s ministry also extended across generations, able to connect with all ages, and beyond Faith’s walls to mission efforts, such as a partnership with partner Common Hope in Guatemala.
In reflecting on his career, Peterson talks about a “ministry of accompaniment,” and in a retirement announcement to the parish wrote:
“I love being a pastor and feel privileged to be invited in to share with individuals and families in life’s most significant experiences.”
Peterson was planning to retire in 2020 until COVID-19 came along. The pandemic has altered everyone’s lives and plans, he said, and during that period, he and other pastors struggled to reinvent their ministries through things like online services. The challenge for the future, he says, will be how to re-engage and stay connected.
As retirement finally approaches this year, Rev. Peterson is recovering from a serious bike accident, which resulted in broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a hospital stay. But in a sign of faith from Faith, members have given him a donation for the avid cyclist and his wife to take a bicycle trip through France next spring.
