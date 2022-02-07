“Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
That phrase has been loosely attributed for years as the U.S. postal service motto. Now add Amazon, COVID-19, antiquated mail trucks and labor shortages to the challenges faced by mail carriers.
Kevin Smestad has dealt with all of them during his 30 years as a Norwood Young America carrier, but left them all behind last Friday as he retired from the postal service.
Smestad also leaves behind some 800 customers who he had connections with, either directly or indirectly. They are what made the job rewarding and kept him going through below-zero temperatures like Jan. 28, and all the other challenges, he said on his final day of work.
Some, like the residents of Peace Villa, sent thank-you notes for his years of service; another sent cupcakes. Still many other customers may not even know he delivered, Smestad acknowledges – until they don’t get their mail.
Smestad has been making sure that doesn’t happen early each morning as he sorts through the parcels for his route. That process generally takes a couple hours or more followed by five hours or so for delivery, depending on the number of parcels.
His customer circle has grown from 200 to around 800 since he started the route back in 1991. At the time, Norwood and Young America each had its own post office. Now they are one.
While the number of letters and items like magazines, Christmas cards and bills have dropped with the shift to electronic technology and online platforms, the number of packages Smestad and other carriers deliver has exploded with online shopping.
Amazon, for example, drops off many packages on customer doorsteps, but many more are dumped at post offices for delivery the final mile, carriers note.
So, while it might not look like it to a casual observer on the route, it’s a physical job collecting, sorting and delivering the growing number of packages, Smestad said.
We’re athletes,” adds Smestad’s colleague of 20 years Sara Schneewind, noting that the pair routinely register 17,000-18,000 steps a day on their Fit Bits.
The pandemic also has posed special challenges, and now carriers are charged with delivering COVID-19 test kits offered through the U.S. government which include special provisions that they can’t freeze – a considerable challenge for carriers in Minnesota winters in aging poorly heated trucks, they say.
Finally, there are challenges of a workforce spread thin by demands of the job, the vacancies left as carriers like Smestad retire, as well as the persistent challenges of retaining new hires.
Smestad remembers taking three tests, searching among nine different communities and waiting nearly a year before he was selected for a position in Norwood in 1991.
Now, the now hiring sign is up in NYA and almost every local post office around.
