Folks who like flowers, barbecue, music and tractors what else should be glad about what’s coming up in Cologne.
Last year, they had 98 participants in the tractor cruise. This year, they want more. They want three figures. Yes, they want 100 friends, neighbors, and countrymen all driving their tractors through Cologne on Sunday.
Plus, they’re having a beer garden.
Later, they’ll have music from Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio. And this is just on Sunday.
Should we care to discuss Glad Days’ past, it’s in its 21st year. President of the Glad Days Committee, Betsy Pysick, says, “We have had a few festivals. Balloon Days is one I remember. Cologne also used to do a Fourth of July celebration. But as far as I know Glad Days is the longest running celebration in Cologne. Twenty-one years is pretty impressive.”
Pysick takes a lot of pride in the event. She’s been with it since its inception, and now her kids are getting involved. It takes a lot of work. “Small town festivals right now are really struggling,” she says. “I can see why many do not continue. Costs have gone up on everything. Sponsors have gone down because the wonderful people that help sponsor us are also struggling.”
So, she urges everyone to come out and enjoy the fun. Support small businesses. Support small towns. The goals are pretty simple.
In addition, Cologne is in a unique situation. It has lots of people who have lived there forever and lots of people who are new. According to Pysick, one of Glad Days’s goals is “to have a community gathering to bring together the life-long residents of the area and those who have recently moved into the community.”
They believe they’ll see close to a thousand people over the weekend. Pysick says, with a nod to the sponsors, “we are able to provide most of the entertainment and activities for free. Families can come out and not have to break the bank. We also have live music and great food!
The event begins Thursday with a Cologne market featuring craft vendors and food trucks. There’s also an evening garden party with judging of flower and fairy garden contests, music and beer garden.
On Friday, it is all-day city-wide garage sales, a “beach bash kids fest,” hot dog dinner and baked bean contest, motorcycle show, men’s softball tournament and evening music.
Saturday’s events include a BBQ contest, kids pedal pull, mini hot rod pull, plus horse racing pull tabs, a Cologne history hayride, other activities and music throughout the day.
Glad Days closes Sunday with another full slate of music and activities, including a tractor cruise and show.
For a full schedule, go the Glad Days Facebook page.
