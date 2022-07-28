gladdays_header.jpg

Glad Days is slated for this weekend in Cologne. (Photo from City of Cologne)

Folks who like flowers, barbecue, music and tractors what else should be glad about what’s coming up in Cologne.

Last year, they had 98 participants in the tractor cruise. This year, they want more. They want three figures. Yes, they want 100 friends, neighbors, and countrymen all driving their tractors through Cologne on Sunday.

