Steady as she goes.
That might best describe the pace of growth in Waconia based on the city’s latest land use summary. The recently published report for 2019 includes a summary of building permits and valuations, and residential, commercial and industrial activity.
A total of 1,051 building permits with a construction value of $50.1 million were issued over the past year in the city, about on par with the permit numbers reported from the last five years. While valuations vary, they are fairly consistent over the past three years, the report shows.
The same can be said for new home residential permit activity. A total of 72 new home units were built in 2019, 70 in 2018 and 71 in 2017.
The difference is the 2019 figure reflects more multi-family units – 51 of those versus 21 single-family homes – accounted for in Vista Ridge apartments, an affordable housing complex now under construction in the Legacy Heights development.
Previous years had trended more toward single-family homes – 50 single-family and 20 townhomes in 2018, and 68 single family and three townhome units constructed in 2017.
The most active residential developments for new home starts in 2019 were Legacy Village, Interlaken and Windmill Creek.
The city experienced a slight decrease in the total number of commercial permits issued in 2019; however, they included a few high-profile projects like Twin Cities Orthopedics physical therapy and sports performance facility, Mackenthun’s remodel, Koch Bus garage and South Point Financial Credit Union, so total construction value was higher – approximately $15.5 million.
The city of Waconia experienced an increase in industrial permit activity but a decrease in construction value -- 14 industrial permits with a total value of approximately $889,000. Significant industrial permits included a reroofing at Midwest Expanded Metal and a remodel at Manus Products, Inc.
Meanwhile, the bulk of institutional permit activity ($12.5 million total value) was related to Ridgeview Medical Center improvements – the new emergency department expansion at the hospital and remodels at two other facilities.
The most significant public permit activity was a remodel at city hall to establish the Waconia Senior Center.
In terms of the future, the city has been somewhat lot-limited residentially; however, 111 residential units were platted in 2019, according to the land use report. That includes the Legacy Heights plat in Legacy Village approved by the city council for 24 duplex townhome units and the Shores of Lake Waconia along Laketown Parkway (County Road 92) approved for 87 single family parcels.
So, looking ahead, with the number of developments approved, proposed through recent annexations and in the conceptual stage, after a period of steady growth subsequent ones could be breakout years.
The complete land use report should be available soon on the city’s website: www.waconia.org.
