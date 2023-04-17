Screenshot 2023-04-17 074140.jpg

Pictured is an artist’s rendition of the new fire station slated to be built in Waconia. Construction is expected to begin this summer. (Submitted photo)

A new fire station is the lead item in the 2022 annual fire report presented to the Waconia City Council last Monday, April 3, by Fire Chief Justin Sorensen.

Laying final design plans was a key accomplishment last year, he said, and beginning construction will be a key goal for this year. Construction is expected to begin in late June with a completion date of summer 2024.

