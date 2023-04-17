A new fire station is the lead item in the 2022 annual fire report presented to the Waconia City Council last Monday, April 3, by Fire Chief Justin Sorensen.
Laying final design plans was a key accomplishment last year, he said, and beginning construction will be a key goal for this year. Construction is expected to begin in late June with a completion date of summer 2024.
As a review, the new fire station, to be located at 10451 10th Street West, replaces the downtown station that has served the community for over 40 years. The new facility will be much larger with six drive through bays, large training tower, fitness room, and state-of-the-art post fire decontamination features to promote firefighter safety.
Sorensen indicated the new station is strategically located in the growing community which should improve response times. The new facility also could help with firefighter recruiting, he said.
The department welcomed five new firefighters in 2022, and recruiting remains a priority as other long-time firefighters consider retirement.
The fire department also acquired new replacement equipment in 2022 – a utility vehicle and tanker truck, which will improve department mobility and effectiveness, Sorensen said. The chief noted that 2022 was the first year the department tracked how much each vehicle in its fleet gets used which will aid in replacement planning.
Other statistics from the 2022 annual report reflect a growing demand for service in the community.
Waconia Fire Department responded to more than 1,000 calls last year, around a 40 percent increase in calls and response hours. While most calls come from Waconia, the local department also serves Waconia Township, a large portion of Laketown Township, and responds to mutual aid calls. Average response time to calls was 2 minutes, 38 seconds, according to the report.
More than 80 percent of calls were medical and lift assists, reflecting a growing trend and different kind of putting out fires among departments across the metro area.
Whether that’s a product of an aging population, people trying to live in their homes as long as possible, or individuals trying to access medical services through an emergency call, it’s stressing many fire departments – especially in light of staffing shortages, the Minneapolis StarTribune reported recently.
Waconia has covered the increase in calls using its duty officer response model developed a couple years ago, Sorensen explained. That involves one officer staffed around the clock who is able handle the majority of calls along with the Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeview personnel. If any call warrants the need for more personnel, that officer can upgrade the call and page out the rest of the department. That doesn’t happen often, Sorensen noted.
Other statistics in the 2022 fire report reflect heavy on training: 524 hours for medical training, over 1,000 hours for fire training, 776 hours for new firefighter training, with a record 10 firefighters who are on probationary status, and nearly 200 hours in fire apparatus operator training.
One more mention in the annual report is fire inspections and community outreach, both targeted at education and fire prevention.
The complete report in now available on the city website waconia.org under Fire Services.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
On a related note, the Waconia Fire Relief Association spring pancake, sausage, and French toast breakfast is coming up Sunday, April 23, at the fire station, 26 South Maple St., serving 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, children ages 5 and under free.
