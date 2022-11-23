Carver County commissioners, convening Nov. 1 as the county board of health, heard a public health report from Dr. Richard Scott, community health services administrator. It’s a report that is presented generally twice a year.
Scott addressed where the county is at with the COVID-19 pandemic and other health issues.
In terms of the pandemic, Carver County along with the rest of the state is now at a low risk level, according to Scott. With the widespread availability of at-home tests and COVID-19 vaccines, risk levels are no longer being determined by case numbers, but rather hospitalizations, he said.
There were 19 hospitalizations in October, compared to 86 at peak in the county in November 2020. There have been 32 deaths from COVID in the county so far this year. Death rates here are trending at half the state level and Minnesota death rates are much lower than the rest of the nation, Scott said.
Meanwhile 78 percent of all Carver County residents and 98 percent of those over age 65 have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Public Health continues to provide at home tests and targeted vaccine clinics to continue to mitigate the virus, he said.
In terms of future health needs and concerns, Scott noted that Carver County is experiencing population growth at every age level and also among persons of color. So, he indicated that it will be important for Public Health to lead and leverage essential services, resources and partnerships “to be attentive to every level.”
Among some of the essential services he outlined were: disease prevention and control, stressing the importance of all vaccines; health assessments and improvement; the Communities of Belonging initiative that has been written about previously in these pages; and mental health assistance to address that growing concern. Public Health also is the local chief strategist for the nationwide opioid settlement to address that addiction issue.
While Scott and commissioners also pointed out that Carver County continues to be ranked as one of the healthiest counties in the nation with low rates of poverty, they also acknowledged that alcohol abuse is still higher here than other counties.
Scott stressed that the overall goal for Public Health is “healthy people, healthy communities, healthy Carver for a lifetime.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.