Veterans groups in Norwood Young America had a busy day on May 30. They started early in the morning honoring The Fallen at local cemeteries: St. Paul’s, St. John’s, Mau, Forest Hills, and Church of the Ascension. They then gathered in the Central High School gym for a ceremony.
Afterward, they went and ate burgers and bratwursts, so not everything contained the weight of the world, but the ceremony at the high school certainly did carry its own amount of gravitas.
The Central High band set the tone by playing “Nearer My God to Thee.” The Boy Scouts presented the flag. The band struck up “The Star Spangled Banner.” And then Master of Ceremonies Larry Panning took the audience through the Pledge of Allegiance.
Military alum Pastor Josh Bernau did the ceremony’s invocation.
Central High School students Adeline Willems and Anna Meeker addressed the crowd—and the crowd was big; it took up almost the entire home section of the bleachers. Willems recited “The Gettysburg Address.” Meeker recited “Flander’s Fields” and “America’s Answer to Flander’s Fields.”
Larry Panning spoke about Norwood Young America’s Veteran’s Park. He said, “Today is Memorial Day, but it’s always Memorial Day at Veteran’s Park.” He said that the park’s ceremonial canon needed some upkeep, which included sandblasting because of constant exposure to the elements. When it came time to settle up, Panning tried to write a check, but the guy said no – this is for the military. This is for those who served.
Keynote speaker Howie Krienke spoke next. Krienke is a Waconia native who is a retired military Chaplin. He has dedicated over half of his life to serving military families during their times of need. He has counseled vets when they have come back wounded. He has baptized the children of vets, some of whom have have grown up to become to vets themselves. He has married vets. He has presided over the funerals of vets.
Krienke said, often, when he officiates over a funeral, the family members will remain stoic until the taps are played. Then, eyes well up and lumps get in people’s throats. He called for remembrance and asked people never to forget. He called for strong leadership to get America through its current hardships. And, even though he is a religious man himself, he said that military personnel have fought for the right for people to be atheists – that’s the kind of freedom we have in this country, and it’s all because of veterans.
When Krienke finished, the Honor Guard went outside. They fired off their ceremonial rounds. The Boy Scouts folded up the flag. And Pastor Bernau said the benediction.
Once again, it’s only Memorial Day once a year, but at Veteran’s Park, and in lots of people’s hearts, it’s Memorial Day everyday.
