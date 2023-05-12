That is the theme for this year’s Relay for Life of Carver County.
Event organizers hope to bring in more teams, community groups, individuals, and business sponsors by rotating the host towns/cities in Carver County each year. This year the event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Veterans Park in downtown Chaska.
Relay grounds will open at 4 p.m. for teams and groups to set up. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. Organizers are announcing the event early to open the path for walkers and runners. Participants can even join a team and raise money for the American Cancer Society and not walk or run.
Once you are on the Carver County page simply select “Join this Relay.” You can join as an individual or create a team on this site.
New this year, the Relay will feature the soulful country music of Deb Barrett. There will also be line dancing lessons so you can listen to the music and dance the night away.
Another new feature this year is a craft fair happening on site. Vendors will be selling beautiful items with each purchase supporting the Relay.
Back by popular demand is our “Pick-a-Prize” game board. Donate at least $20 at this game board and you can pick a prize, all guaranteed to be valued at $20 or more.
Starting at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies, you may be hungry, so there will be food trucks on site offering yummy fare. Confirmed already is “The Great Grand Food Stand.”
The highlight of the evening is the beautiful Luminaria Ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Luminaries will be placed all around the walking path. All are invited to come and walk to remember someone who has gone through the cancer journey. The Luminaria walk will begin with our Honorary Caregivers led by a special bagpiper guest.
Closing ceremonies will be at 10 p.m. Organizers hope you will join your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors by participating in the Relay for Life event this year. Relay for Life also is seeking businesses that would like to help sponsor the event and craftpersons/artisans who would like to set up a booth from 4-8 p.m.
