It has been a couple of years of virtual Relay For Life events, but this year the benefit for the American Cancer Society is back in person and everyone is invited to come and join in the activities to “Celebrate, Remember & Fight Back” against cancer.
Relay for Life is a Carver County event and this year it is being held at the Lions Park in Victoria on Saturday, Sept. 17. Several teams and individuals are signed up to participate in the walk and fundraising, but there is still time for you and your family to just come on Saturday and walk to remember a loved one or celebrate a loved one’s recovery.
There will be a table to purchase a luminary for $10 donation. You can even decorate it with words or photos before it is placed along our Luminary Path. A special lighting and silent walk will take place at 7:45 p.m.
Other donations can be made right at the event at the Registration/Information table beginning at 3 p.m. Opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
Chick-fil-A Chanhassen will be selling sandwiches from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and The Great Grand Food Truck will also be selling delicious foods to keep participants going in this year’s event.
“The American Cancer Society is leading the fight for a world without cancer. We’re finding cures and so much more. We’re supporting patients with free lodging near hospitals, free rides to treatment and our live 24/7 cancer helpline. We’re providing information, tools and services to help people cope with the challenges and questions that come with cancer diagnosis. We’re making breakthrough in research and urging lawmakers to improve access to care. When it comes to cancer – we’re attacking from every angle”
Come out to this year’s Relay For Life in Victoria to “Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back.”
For more information, go to Facebook Relay For Life Carver County, or American Cancer Society/ Relay For Life Carver County
