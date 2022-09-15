It has been a couple of years of virtual Relay For Life events, but this year the benefit for the American Cancer Society is back in person and everyone is invited to come and join in the activities to “Celebrate, Remember & Fight Back” against cancer.

Relay for Life is a Carver County event and this year it is being held at the Lions Park in Victoria on Saturday, Sept. 17. Several teams and individuals are signed up to participate in the walk and fundraising, but there is still time for you and your family to just come on Saturday and walk to remember a loved one or celebrate a loved one’s recovery.

