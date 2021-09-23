Relay For Life of Carver County will be hosting another virtual fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Ceremonies will be broadcast on Facebook live, so even if you are busy during that time, you can look it up on our Relay for Life of Carver County Facebook page and watch it when it is convenient for you, say organizers.
“Our teams have been busy supporting the American Cancer Society by collecting donations and we are ready to celebrate another successful year toward reaching our goal of finding a cure for cancer,” said Relay promotion coordinator Connie Schwichtenberg. “Once again, we have encouraged the teams to Relay their own way and post pictures of the events on our Facebook page. Even though we are physically apart, we are together in our mission of fighting cancer.”
The event will be hosted by emcee Dianne Breyer, who has been an active participant and supporter of Relay for Life for many years.
Honorary speakers this year are “Survivor” Roxanne Kuerschner and “Caregiver” Kathy Stillwell.
Survivor Roxanne Kuerschner is currently a teacher at Waconia High School, where she has just started her 28th year of teaching science and math. On Jan. 21, 2021, she heard the words no one wants to hear: ‘You have cancer’. She was diagnosed with triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Fortunately, this aggressive cancer was caught in the early stages and after 16 rounds of chemo and a surgery to remove the tumor, on July 14, 2021 she is now considered cancer free.
To say that this journey is life-changing is an understatement; but it was made manageable with all the support she had with her amazing family, friends, colleagues and students. As many friends told her, cancer messed with the wrong person. The staff and students at Waconia High School were amazing throughout this entire process, daily supporting her through her fight.
Cancer had previously affected her family, having lost a grandmother, mom, uncle, and two aunts to this disease. She also has a cancer-survivor sister and aunts. With the support of those donating to cancer research, hopefully fewer people will have to go through the journey of getting cancer.
Roxanne resides in Glencoe with her husband, Jason, and their four children, Clara, Zander, Katja and Tony.
Caregiver Kathy Stillwell will be sharing her mom, Sherry Latzig’s journey through metastatic breast cancer and her experience providing end of life care. Kathy is an only child, wife, mother of four children, grandmother and registered nurse at Glencoe Regional Health. She became her mom’s primary caregiver shortly after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.
Sherry was actively involved in the Norwood Young America Relay For Life as a member of team “Wischin’ for a Cure” as a breast cancer survivor for many years. She was the top fundraiser for her team for many of those years. The last relay she participated in was the 10th anniversary for the Norwood Young America Relay. In honor of the 10 years, the team had a theme at the campsite of “10 Reasons to Relay.” Sherry, being a survivor, was one of the reasons.
She shared her story which was posted at the campsite. In her story, she stated that while at the time she was first diagnosed, she said, “Why me?” but then thought about her family and friends. She chose to be a fighter for them and found strength in wanting to see her grandchildren grow. She enjoyed Relay because it was a “good reason for people to gather to see each other and to be thankful for each day.” She stressed the importance of self-exams, as that’s how her own cancer was first realized.
Sherry’s family and friends were everything to her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandson, and her many friends. She was always very proud of her family and would be honored that Kathy is continuing to support the ACS mission by sharing her story.
“We’d like to thank all our supporters, sponsors, and team members for signing up to be a part of this event again this year,” Schwichtenberg said. “We truly could not do this without you!”
Remember to visit the website www.relayforlife.org/waconiamn to donate, check out the latest details, and see a list of local sponsors. It’s not too late to sign up to be a team member either. Sign up to join a team or start your own and post some pictures of your reason to relay throughout the evening.
