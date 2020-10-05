On the heels of the opening of a new park on Coney Island in August, Lake Waconia Regional Park reopened to visitors over the past weekend.
That park has been closed for over a year to make road, parking, trail, utility and stormwater management improvements, which Carver County Parks officials call the foundation for future development and greater use of the park. A new boat access, constructed in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, also opened in tandem with the park reopening.
Park punch list items like entrance gate arms and parking lot lighting are still being completed, so the first visitors are advised to be on the lookout for remaining construction crews. Also, to stay off newly planted turf and just finished areas so they can get established.
But a nearly mile-long trail is open through the park to County Road 92/Laketown Parkway. That trail is part of a trail system that ultimately will extend all the way around Lake Waconia, connecting to the Dakota Regional Trail.
The sledding hill at the park also should reopen this winter as conditions allow, and the beach, which was off limits to swimmers and sunbathers this summer, will be available with lifeguards for the 2021 season.
Some picnic tables could be placed at the park yet this fall, but most park amenities will now wait until next year, according to Sam Pertz, county parks and recreation supervisor. In addition to adding picnic areas and grills, the county is planning rentals next season for canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, and is in discussions on bringing in a water taxi service to Coney Island.
Longer term, the county is looking to add bathrooms, a picnic shelter and playground, all of which were removed during the park landscaping and construction project, as well as additional trees and plantings to restore natural areas. A lakefront plaza that could be used for larger community activities and events also is proposed near the existing Waconia Event Center. The future of that facility has yet to be decided.
Those projects are expected to cost several million dollars, proposed to be shared between the county and the state. That funding is part of a bonding bill which is currently tied up in coronavirus politics at the Minnesota legislative level.
But Lake Waconia Regional Park is now open, with hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year. The DNR boat launch is open from sunup to sundown.
Coney Island
Meanwhile, Coney Island has welcomed several visitors each day – sometimes dozens on the weekends since it opened to the public late this summer, according to county parks officials.
Visitors have been generally respectful in using the remote park, Pertz said, and some outdoor programs are continuing into the fall. Members from the Waconia High School Conservation Club recently were on the island to transplant some daylilies that were part of the historic resort community there to sunnier hillside spots on the island.
