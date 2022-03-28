The waterfront services building proposed for Lake Waconia Regional Park back in 2020 could start to take shape later this year.
Carver County commissioners have authorized going out for bids on the project with the intent to start construction in September after the summer park season concludes and park visits start to subside. The building will serve as a welcome center, community gathering space and focal point for the evolving regional park, also a gateway to waterfront activities on the lake and Coney Island offshore.
Project bidding and building construction were delayed last year after cost estimates exceeded original projections. Cost of the building was originally estimated at $5 million to be funded through $2.5 in state money matched by another $2.5 million in county funds. However, increasing cost of building materials coupled with the cost of sustainability and energy efficiency features, such as solar and geothermal, as required in state funded building projects and evaluated in detailed design plans, pushed the projected cost to around $6.3 million, according to Marty Walsh, Carver County Parks director.
Upon further review, last fall commissioners agreed to a design change to drop concessions from the building plans but increase building size, and to seek additional state funding through a similar matching dollars arrangement contained in an earlier bonding bill – another $2.25 million to be matched by the county, equaling $4.5 million, which would put total funding availability at about $9.5 million if successful.
The latest projections, including design, fixtures and 9.5 percent contingency money, put the cost of the building at $7.86 million.
With the park on Lake Waconia expected to become a regional destination, the desire is to retain the park building features recommended in a public engagement process early last year, Walsh said, so the intent is to try to secure additional funding to complete the project as planned.
A representative from HDA Architects called it “two buildings under one roof” – a rental area for watercraft like canoes and kayaks, plus changing stations in one building, and a community room with kitchenette in another, all covered by a vast roof which would extend beyond the building to provide outdoor porch seating as well.
The building also will feature extensive use of glass and window views to connect closely to Lake Waconia, plus historical depictions of life on Coney Island when it was a popular recreation area.
The county has retained RJM Construction Management to handle pre-construction and construction services, and project closeout. RJM representative Brad Barickman said he expects construction bidding to open April 28 with a contract to be awarded in May.
In the meantime, the county will keep an eye the Minnesota Legislature and the 2022 bonding bill. If not successful in securing state bonding, the county has some contingency funding available from the Metropolitan Council through existing and potential grants.
Walsh points out that park development is being done in phases, starting with the year-long package of road, parking, trail, boat access, utility and stormwater management improvements that began in 2019 and was completed in 2020.
The next phase is the park building followed by additional amenities such as playground and additional trails, and possibly docks and fishing pier. That work could proceed in 2023 and be completed in tandem with the park building depending on funding.
