The 2020 national census has prompted the redrawing of election boundaries at the federal, state and local government jurisdiction levels. It’s called redistricting, the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts, and it will govern the election process for the next 10 years.
In Waconia, redistricting looks like this starting with the 2022 election– three precincts, no wards. The city has added a new polling place to serve a growing population, but now all council members will be elected at large.
As part of its review duties assigned to cities in the redistricting process, the Waconia City Council evaluated the existing ward system as defined by city code. That system creates two geographical areas of the community, with two elected city council members coming from each ward serving staggered terms.
In its review, the council evaluated the challenges of ward, precinct and legislative district boundary systems, and last Monday, March 7, voted to repeal the chapter of city code which defines the election ward system. That means that all city council seats will be elected at large by the entire community, like the mayor position, rather than by geographical boundaries.
At a public hearing on the matter, current city council members said they sometimes get calls or help residents from out of their ward and expressed support for doing away with the ward system. Former councilman of 12 years Marc Carrier – the only resident who spoke at the hearing – expressed the same opinion.
City officials point out that elimination of ward boundaries also will allow for flexibility as voting precincts are added to better serve voters on election day.
Starting in 2022, the city will move to three precincts with three polling locations Precinct 1 generally encompasses the west side of town, Precinct 2 the east side and precinct 3, the section south and southwest of the city. Polling locations in each precinct are:
