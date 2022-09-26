The Central High School Homecoming coronation is set for Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School gymnasium. Admission is $1 at the door, and includes a 2022 Homecoming button.

The Homecoming Court for 2022 (pictured) includes: Freshmen Micah Fenney and Grace Cummins; sophomores Michael Mackenthun and Haley Neubarth; juniors Austin Dent and Abby Kohls; senior king candidates Noah Strickfaden, Tanner Neubarth, Bennet Molva, Danny Padilla, Joey Molnau , and Devin Zellmann; and senior queen candidates Morgan Johnson, Laya Hallquist, Sammy Krohn, Emma Conser, McKenzie Conlin, and Kassi Herrmann. The week’s activities culminate with a Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. (see map).

