Pictured is the parade route for the Central High School Homecoming parade. (Submitted photo)
The Central High School Homecoming coronation is set for Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School gymnasium. Admission is $1 at the door, and includes a 2022 Homecoming button.
The Homecoming Court for 2022 (pictured) includes: Freshmen Micah Fenney and Grace Cummins; sophomores Michael Mackenthun and Haley Neubarth; juniors Austin Dent and Abby Kohls; senior king candidates Noah Strickfaden, Tanner Neubarth, Bennet Molva, Danny Padilla, Joey Molnau , and Devin Zellmann; and senior queen candidates Morgan Johnson, Laya Hallquist, Sammy Krohn, Emma Conser, McKenzie Conlin, and Kassi Herrmann. The week’s activities culminate with a Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. (see map).
The parade will be followed by community pepfest in the high school gym. After the festivities, the Raiders will face off against Maple River for the Homecoming football game. On Saturday, Oct. 1, a Homecoming dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. for students.
