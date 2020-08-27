The filing window for the November general election has closed and candidates are set for local races.
In Cologne, Matt Lein is running unopposed for mayor, and Rachel Lenzen is running unopposed in the special election for council member at-large. In the regular council at-large race, voters will choose between Sarah Bruss and Nathan Kells.
Hamburg has two council at-large seats on the ballot. Voters will chooses between Tim Tracy, Anthony Van Haften, Jessica Weber and Kayleen Weveraka.
Mayer voters will choose between Mike Dodge and Adam David Jones in the mayor’s race. There are two council at-large seats on the ballot, and voters will choose between Chad Heldt, Larry Millender and Etienne (Tice) Stieve-McPadden.
In Norwood Young America, Carol Lagergren is running unopposed for mayor; and Alan W. Krueger and Michael McPadden are running unopposed for the pair of open council at-large seats.
St. Bonifacius voters will choose between Terrill Anderson, Matthew Pietrafitta and Robert I. Smestad Jr. for two open council seats. In the special council election, Sarah Eiler is running against Thomas Schufman. Kerry Taylor is running unopposed in the mayor’s race.
In Victoria, Deb McMillan is running unopposed for mayor; and voters will choose between Tom Gregory, Derek A. Gunderson and Chad J. Roberts for a pair of open council at-large seats.
Waconia voters will select either Steve Hebeisen or Randall Sorenson in Ward 1; and either Charles Erickson or Carl Pierson in Ward 2. Both Kent Bloudek and Peter Leo are running unopposed for mayor and Ward 2, respectively.
In Watertown, Steve Washburn is running unopposed for mayor. Voters will also select either Adam Pawelk, Dan Schuette or Erik Weaver for two open council at-large seats.
FEDERAL
For U.S. Senate, DFL Sen. Tina Smith and Republican Jason Lewis will face off alongside Legal Marijuana Now candidate Kevin O’Connor and Grassroots-Legalize Canabis candidate Oliver Steinberg; while Republican Rep. Tom Emmer will face Democrat Tawnja Zahradka.
STATE
In Senate District 47, Republican Julia Coleman will face Democrat Addie Miller. In House District 47A, Republican Rep. Jim Nash will face DFL candidate Arlan Brinkmeier.
