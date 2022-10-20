The Waconia city council took steps to set up tax rolls for the city’s 2022 infrastructure improvement projects at its meeting Oct. 3.
Council members adopted resolutions declaring the costs to be assessed and calling for a proposed assessment public hearing Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street.
The 2022 improvement project includes multiple improvements of streets, sidewalks and utilities in several areas around the city, including downtown, Oak Avenue and Dunsmore Drive.
The total cost of the project is projected to be around $4.1 million with portion to be assessed against benefited property owners to be almost $397,000. Individual assessments will be calculated for each affected lot and all individuals owning property affected by the improvements will be given the opportunity to be heard about the assessment
Total estimated final costs are expected to be about 15 percent below preliminary estimates and assessed amounts slightly lower than preliminary estimates, according to City Engineer Jake Saulsbury.
In other business, the council approved repairs to the Waterford Park water reuse irrigation system with redirected dollars from another capital reuse project to provide broadest benefit to the overall stormwater reuse program.
The council also heard from Marty Walsh, Carver County Parks director, with an update on the waterfront services building proposed for Lake Waconia Regional Park. See related story on the groundbreaking for the new building published elsewhere in this edition.
