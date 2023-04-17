Spring is in the air, and there’s much to contemplate during a rather transformative time of year. We reminisce about recent holidays, daydream about warmer afternoons and what we’ll do with them, and anticipate creating new memories in the coming months. After all, spring is arguably the most monumental of seasons, being host to graduations, weddings, proms, first homes, and more. And while these special occasions are undoubtedly memorable, so often we forget to hold onto pieces of them, forcing ourselves to rely on our ability to recall things, which becomes seemingly more difficult as the years go on.
Whether it be a faded photo tucked away in a drawer or a decades-old dress worn to a high school dance, objects have a way of reminding us of past moments we may have forgotten. This notion is what the design team behind the newest exhibit at the Willkommen Heritage Center in Norwood Young America (NYA) aims to shine a light on.
Over the past few months, NYA residents Sharilyn Feltmann, Suzie Schmidt, and Rosie Gutknecht have collected and curated more than three-dozen prom dresses dated between 1940 and 2022 in hopes that visitors will gain a new appreciation of keepsakes in a rather throw-away society. In addition to the formal dresses, there are photos, shoes, jewelry, perfume bottles, and roller bags collected from local residents, demonstrating the evolution of fashion and trends.
“Nobody holds on to things anymore,” the designers say, noting that homes today have less storage, and that while consumerism is at an all-time high, most people lean toward a minimalist lifestyle, ridding of anything they no longer use or wear. And that’s what makes this exhibit so fascinating: it showcases items spanning more than 80 years, keeping memories of proms past and present alive and documented.
Included in the collection is a suit from 1929 propped alongside a prom dress from 1944 that belonged to Schmidt’s step-mother. Schmidt’s daughter and granddaughter also lent their prom dresses to the exhibit, and Gutknecht has two of her own dresses on display, one from 1963, the other from 1964. Visitors will also get to see a dress that miraculously survived the tornado that ripped through Norwood in May 1965 just days before prom. Although the home the dress belonged to was destroyed, the dress was found right where it had been left, laid out on a bed, untouched by the twister, waiting to be worn to the upcoming dance.
The design team first introduced the idea to showcase prom dresses at the Willkommen Heritage Center back in November. The trio had been pitching ideas to one another, taking past exhibits, the time of year, and things that would draw visitors to the center into consideration. There have been various exhibits focused on fashion before, including winter clothing, outdoor clothing, bridal dresses, and spring trends, but prom dresses have never been done. That’s when the idea of a springtime prom dress exhibit came about. And with spring being prom season, it made sense.
In fact, Central High School in NYA hosted its prom just last month. The dance was held earlier than usual this year due to the school’s upcoming renovations. Having attended some of the festivities ahead of the dance, the design team couldn’t help but notice how prom dresses have evolved over the years. “Fashion is anything goes now,” they say, pointing out that new-era prom dresses are oftentimes multi-colored. “Prom dresses in the past were typically just one color.” This difference is something visitors will see at the exhibit. Quality is another.
While the cost of prom dresses have gone up substantially over the years, with some sitting at over $500 today, older dresses were typically made of higher quality materials and more intricately detailed. Accessories are also a prominent feature of the exhibit, with jewelry, gloves, and shoes on display.
“Gloves were a staple at past proms, but you don’t see them anymore.” Although trends like gloves have yet to make a comeback, the women explain that fashion has a way of repeating itself. “What’s old is new,” they conclude, adding that it’s only a matter of time before forgotten prom looks return. Especially considering their observation that anything goes when it comes to fashion today, it’s likely that any dated trend reappearing would be embraced and celebrated, even if only for a moment. And until then, we can appreciate the pieces from the past, not just for they are, but for what they represent: memories.
After all, if fashion never evolved and things like prom dresses looked the same as they did in the past, perhaps older dresses would have less of an effect on us, and memories of dances decades ago would be lost.
The women share one final sentiment, seamlessly summing up what their exhibit is about. “There’s a lot of memories in history, good and bad, and this will be a joyful memory.” It certainly will be. And in addition to bringing a little joy to the community, the trio hopes the exhibit will inspire others to value sentimental belongings just a bit more, and hold on to anything that carries special meaning. Who knows what joy it may bring down the road?
As a way to celebrate the exhibit and welcome spring, visitors are invited to the Willkommen Heritage Center on Saturday, Apr. 22 for an open house to see the prom dress exhibit. The center is located at 102 Main Street East in NYA. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to all visitors. Lunch and punch will also be served at no extra cost.
